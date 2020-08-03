The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Relief, NeuroRx say RLF-100 emergency treatment helps COVID-19 patients

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 3, 2020 07:01
Clinical trial to test an efficient group-testing based approach for SARS-CoV-2 detection are underway. A liquid dispensing robot is used to assemble pools of samples that are then tested instead of testing individual samples (photo credit: DANI MACHLIS/BEN-GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV)
Clinical trial to test an efficient group-testing based approach for SARS-CoV-2 detection are underway. A liquid dispensing robot is used to assemble pools of samples that are then tested instead of testing individual samples
(photo credit: DANI MACHLIS/BEN-GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV)
TEL AVIV - Critically ill COVID-19 patients recovered rapidly from respiratory failure after three days of treatment with RLF-100, a therapy granted fast-track designation in the United States, two drug companies said on Sunday.
Geneva-based Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG RFLB.S has a patent for RLF-100, or aviptadil, a synthetic form of a natural peptide that protects the lung. US-Israeli NeuroRx Inc partnered with Relief to develop the drug in the United States.
In June the US Food and Drug Administration granted fast-track designation to RLF-100 for treatment of respiratory distress in COVID-19.
While a Phase 2/3 clinical trial with 70 patients is ongoing, RLF-100 is being administered on an emergency basis to some patients who are too ill to be admitted to the trial.
The first report of rapid recovery under emergency use was posted by doctors from Houston Methodist Hospital, the companies said in a joint statement.
It said a 54-year-old man who developed COVID-19 while being treated for rejection of a double lung transplant came off a ventilator within four days of treatment with RLF-100.


