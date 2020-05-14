The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Republican congresswoman: China intentionally spread COVID-19 worldwide

China has denied all allegations that it played a role in causing and spreading the coronavirus worldwide.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 14, 2020 02:52
Rep. Liz Cheney [R- WY] (photo credit: PUBLIC DOMAIN)
Rep. Liz Cheney [R- WY]
(photo credit: PUBLIC DOMAIN)
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) said on Tuesday that the spread of the coronavirus internationally was a strategic decision by China to ensure everyone suffered an economic crisis, the Washington Times reported.
Speaking on Fox and Friends, Cheney claimed that China can no longer be “a member of civilized community of nations because of what they’ve done,” according to the Times.
She cited as evidence that citizens from the Wuhan area – the original epicenter of the outbreak – flew internationally to the US and Europe, both of which have been hit hard by the virus and suffered casualties in the hundreds of thousands.
Cheney's statements reflect a growing theme in the Republican Party, which has been propagating the belief that China has played a hidden role in the spread of the virus. Even US President Donald Trump has suggested that China allowed the virus to spread across the globe.
These theories have been made to explain why China had initially told the international community that the virus was not transmitted from person-to-person despite knowing it was, in fact, contagious.
Another theory that has circulated among notable Republican politicians is the belief that the virus originated in a Wuhan virology lab as a result of an accident due to poor safety measures.
China has denied all allegations that it played a role in causing and spreading the coronavirus worldwide.


Tags China republican Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
