Republican representative compares vaccine mandate to Nuremberg Code

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has previously come under fire for Holocaust comparisons, compared a pending vaccine mandate for federal employees to the Nuremberg Code.

By SIMCHA PASKO  
SEPTEMBER 10, 2021 16:49
REPUBLICAN CONGRESSWOMAN Marjorie Taylor Greene walks through the Capitol as Democrats debate an article of impeachment against then-president Donald Trump on January 13. (photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)
REPUBLICAN CONGRESSWOMAN Marjorie Taylor Greene walks through the Capitol as Democrats debate an article of impeachment against then-president Donald Trump on January 13.
(photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)
Republican Representative for Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that an imminent vaccine mandate violated the Nuremberg Code in a series of tweets.
Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order requiring federal employees to be vaccinated, and if he does so, the order would not allow an option to test out. 
Greene responded saying, "Remember the Nuremberg Code Joe?" 
Created in 1947, the Nuremberg Code is a series of ethical research principles developed in the wake of Nazi atrocities. The code consists of 10 principles for doctors to conform to. 
US REPRESENTATIVE Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) addresses a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington last week. (credit: SARAH SILBIGER/ REUTERS)US REPRESENTATIVE Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) addresses a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington last week. (credit: SARAH SILBIGER/ REUTERS)
Greene also referenced her We Will Not Comply Act, a bill she introduced in early April. 
The bill states, "No Federal funds may be used to require any individual to receive a COVID–19 vaccine, or to enforce any such requirement," according to the official government website.
Though it has the support from 11 Republicans, it hasn't moved through the House since its introduction. 
Greene told Newsweek that she's had many people, including Jewish people, share their concerns about "fascist-style mandates." 
"Mandates aren't necessary when we have such effective treatment options. The federal government should do everything in its power to make these treatments readily available to the general public," Greene said. "I support freedom and people's right to make medical decisions over their own bodies."
This isn't the first time Greene has made WWII comparisons during the COVID-19 pandemic. 
Greene has previously referred to "medical brown shirts" urging people to get the vaccine, referencing Hitler's paramilitary group. She's also referred to the decision to require mask-wearing as "yellow badges", or "yellow stars."


