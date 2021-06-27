Rivlin to host final state dinner for Germany’s President

President Reuven Rivlin, who is currently in the United States at the invitation of President Joe Biden, will return to Israel in time to host a state dinner on Thursday for his good friend, German President Frank Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender.

It will be the final state dinner during Rivlin’s tenure.

Steinmeier is due to arrive in Israel on a state visit on June 30 that will conclude on July 2.

When he was in Israel, in January, 2020, he announced that he would soon be back on a state visit timed to coincide with Israel’s 72nd Independence Day. That visit did not eventuate due to the COVID-19 pandemic

From Israel, Steinmeier and Rivlin flew together to Poland to participate in the ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp, and subsequently traveled together to Germany.

In his youth, Rivlin was staunchly opposed to Israel entering into diplomatic relations with Germany, and even participated in demonstrations against such a move.

Rivlin has since developed a far more positive attitude towards Germany, and paid a state visit there in 2015, when he met with Steinmeier’s predecessor Joachim Gauck.

During his seven years in office, he has hosted outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, has met with various high ranking German officials and has received the credentials of German ambassadors, whom he has also hosted at Independence Day and Rosh Hashanah receptions.

Steinmeier, came on a previous state visit in 2017, and he and Rivlin got along so well that they cast formalities aside and went on a night time tour of Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda market where they sat down for a meal and a beer.

Steinmeier was no stranger to Israel. Although this was his first visit as president, he had made 11 previous visits as foreign minister.

He is arguably one of Israel’s best friends in Europe.

In November, 2020 Steinmeier and Austrian President Alexander Van Der Bellen participated with Rivlin in a joint video broadcast marking the 82nd anniversary of Kristallnacht.

At that time, Steinmeier, in reference to growing antisemitism in Germany, said that he was ashamed that Jews do not feel safe wearing a kippah in the streets of Germany.

“We cannot stop at describing our reality, however painful it may be,” he said. “We need to act. I am grateful that public authorities across Germany are shouldering their responsibility by increasing police protection for synagogues, by cracking down on acts of antisemitism with the full force of the law.

“This is the reason why I am addressing you this evening. I want to renew the pledge I gave to you at Yad Vashem: We are fighting antisemitism! We are protecting Jewish life! We are standing with Israel!”

In March of this year, Steinmeier and Rivlin met face to face, when Rivlin, accompanied by Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi, went on an emergency mission to Germany, Austria and France to speak to the presidents of those countries about the dangers posed by a nuclear Iran, and to urge them to take a unified stand with Israel.

On Thursday morning of this week, Rivlin will host a welcome reception for Steinmeier, and a state dinner in the evening.

In a statement from Germany, Steinmeier said that he was also looking forward to meeting with Israel’s new government, with an aim to honor and strengthen the friendship and special partnership between the two countries. While in Israel, he will participate in talks on the future of Israel’s society and shared challenges, which is one of Rivlin’s favorite topics of conversation.