Rudy Giuliani featured in sequel to Borat in a troublesome scene

Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani was put in a problematic position following a scene in the new Borat sequel where he is seen performing indecent deeds in the presence of the actor playing Borat's daughter, The Guardian reported. The scene depicts the two in an apartment having a drink after an interview given to a fake conservative news show, while the apartment is rigged with concealed cameras. Giuliani, 76, can be seen lying back on the bed, fiddling with his untucked shirt and reaching into his trousers after having his microphone removed. They are then interrupted by Borat who runs in and says: “She’s 15. She’s too old for you,”The incident first emerged when Giuliani called the New York Police to report the the intrusion into his room. “This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit,” Giuliani told the New York Post. “It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive,"“This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shakedown, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away,” Giuliani said. The police found no crime had been committed.Giuliani later responded to this video on Twitter, saying that the video does not represent events accurately, claiming he had tucked his shirt after removing the recording equipment. Furthermore, he said that "At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar."
Cohen’s upcoming film, which premieres on Amazon Prime on Friday, tackles antisemitism and a range of other hot-button topics, in the same way that the original Borat movie did — by tricking real people into making incriminating comments. Cohen reportedly interviewed a real Holocaust survivor for the new film in order to mock Holocaust deniers. (After filming, the now late survivor’s family claimed that she was “horrified” with the end result.)Antisemitism was a central theme of the original Borat film as well; some scenes, including the fake “Running of the Jew” event, have become some of the zeitgeist’s most memorable parodies of Jew hatred. The Anti-Defamation League criticized Cohen in 2006 for perpetuating antisemitic stereotypes in pop culture, regardless of his intentions.JTA contributed to this report.(1) The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment.At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.— Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020