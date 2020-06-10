Russia angles for bilateral arms control talks with US, without China

Russian media has been emphasizing that China will not take part in any trilateral arms control talks later this month with the US and Russia. The recent news came after surprising comments from Washington that said china had been invited. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov put cold water on the concept this week.“We don’t see any Chinese readiness to do so and we don’t anticipate that this approach would change anytime soon,” Moscow said, according to TASS media and a videoconference at the US Council on Foreign Relations. Russia says it won’t pressure China to attend. Russia seems to see any Chinese involvement as complicating the bilateral talks about arms control and dialogue set to take place in Vienna later this month. The discussions are an unprecedented since they may take place during the Covid-19 crisis. There seems to be concern in Beijing that the US was dragging China’s name into the discussions when China had not signaled willingness to participate. This leads to many questions about what is going on behind the scenes and what Washington hopes to achieve through the talks. The current US administration has generally walked away from treaties and international groups and not taken part in trilateral or other discussions. The US has also been tough on China and it is unclear how the Trump administration hopes to achieve much during protests at home and right before a new election.Meanwhile, Russia seems nonplussed at recent NATO exercises called BALTOPS in the Baltic sea with 19 countries and 3,000 personnel. The “massive” drill is certainly aimed at showing Russia the maritime power of NATO. Russia has been highlighting its SU-34 warplanes and Pantsir air defense system. Baltic fleet drills by Moscow included use of the Pantsir. That system has largely failed in Syria and Libya in recent months against Turkish drones. Moscow wants to show it still works.It now appears the US will be trying to include China in arms control discussions as a way to bring Beijing to the table as China’s army and military technology expands. The US has expressed new concerns about China’s weapons programs and China’s ability to defeat the US in the Pacific. Towards that end the US has sent carrier groups and bombers and other equipment to the Pacific, even testing a solid state laser weapon recently. The US national defense policy sees China and Russia as the main competitor today and the war on terror as secondary.