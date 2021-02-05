The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia expels Swedish, German and Polish diplomats over Navalny protests

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that Moscow considered the actions of the diplomats unacceptable.

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 5, 2021 18:05
A woman attends a gathering to show support for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Saint Petersburg, Russia August 20, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A woman attends a gathering to show support for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Saint Petersburg, Russia August 20, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Russia on Friday announced the expulsion of diplomats from Sweden, Germany and Poland, accusing them of taking part in illegal protests last month against the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
The foreign ministry said in a statement that Moscow considered the actions of the diplomats unacceptable.
"We consider this expulsion to be unjustified," German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters after a video conference on defense and security issues with French President Emmanuel Macron, adding that the two had received news of the expulsions during the meeting. 
Merkel also said this is a "further step away from the rule of law" in Russia. 
Merkel added that Germany was prepared to continue sanctions on Russia, including against individuals, but said it was a "diplomatic duty" to keep open channels of communication with Europe's giant eastern neighbor.
She told a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron that Germany was, "for the time being", sticking to its position in favor of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is opposed by the United States and much of Europe.
"In connection with the events in Russia, we have already said that we reserve the right to continue sanctions, especially against individuals. The position on Nord Stream 2 is not affected by this for the time being; this is a project on which you know the position of the federal government," Merkel said. 

This is a developing story. 


Tags germany Russia Politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's plan to fight Arab sector violence is too little, too late

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Even with 80 seats, the Right will be stuck on 'Yes, Bibi,' 'No, Bibi'

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Lost in space lasers controversy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Michaeli is the opposite of everything Netanyahu represents - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr and other reasons for glee in Ramallah - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

How automation will soon impact us all

ROBOTS DANCE in a Boston Dynamics robotics company video posted on December 29.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by