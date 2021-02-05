Russia expels Swedish, German and Polish diplomats over Navalny protests

Russia on Friday announced the expulsion of diplomats from Sweden, Germany and Poland, accusing them of taking part in illegal protests last month against the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
The foreign ministry said in a statement that Moscow considered the actions of the diplomats unacceptable.Merkel also said this is a "further step away from the rule of law" in Russia."We consider this expulsion to be unjustified," German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters after a video conference on defense and security issues with French President Emmanuel Macron, adding that the two had received news of the expulsions during the meeting.
This is a developing story.
Merkel added that Germany was prepared to continue sanctions on Russia, including against individuals, but said it was a "diplomatic duty" to keep open channels of communication with Europe's giant eastern neighbor.
She told a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron that Germany was, "for the time being", sticking to its position in favor of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is opposed by the United States and much of Europe.
"In connection with the events in Russia, we have already said that we reserve the right to continue sanctions, especially against individuals. The position on Nord Stream 2 is not affected by this for the time being; this is a project on which you know the position of the federal government," Merkel said.
This is a developing story.