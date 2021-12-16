The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia rejects 'state terrorism' verdict in German murder trial

A German court on Wednesday found that Russia had ordered the 2019 killing of a Georgian citizen in Berlin, calling it an act of 'state terrorism' and sentencing the killer to life imprisonment.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 16, 2021 12:40
eneral view shows a regional court in Berlin, Germany, March 26, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
eneral view shows a regional court in Berlin, Germany, March 26, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
Russia on Thursday rejected a German court ruling that it ordered the 2019 murder of a former Chechen militant in a Berlin park in 2019 as "completely divorced from reality" and said it would retaliate.
The Kremlin said, however, that the "unpleasant episode" should not affect ties between President Vladimir Putin and Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
A German court on Wednesday found that Russia had ordered the killing and sentenced the agent who carried out what it called an act of "state terrorism" to life imprisonment.
German judge Olaf Arnoldi found that Georgian citizen Tornike Khangoshvili was killed with three shots in August 2019 in reprisal for his role fighting alongside Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov attends his annual news conference in Moscow (credit: SERGEI KARPUKHIN/REUTERS)Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov attends his annual news conference in Moscow (credit: SERGEI KARPUKHIN/REUTERS) separatists against Moscow in the 2000s.
Russia's foreign ministry said the verdict was politically ordered and that the Russian defendant was innocent.
"We decisively reject as unfounded and completely divorced from reality the accusations of the involvement of Russian state structures," it said. Moscow would respond with "adequate measures" to Germany's decision to expel two of its diplomats in the wake of the ruling.
Asked whether the court's verdict could affect the approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, built under the Baltic Sea to connect Russia and Germany, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated that the project served both the interests of Moscow and Berlin.
The pipeline has been in focus after Western countries led by the United States threatened to impose tough economic and political sanctions on Moscow should it invade Ukraine.


Tags germany berlin Russia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Clean out the rot of the Israel Prison pimping case - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin

Israeli and Iranian failed strategies - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Trump turns on Bibi with one word

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
THE WRITER sets out on aliyah from Heathrow Airport with her husband and children in 2016.

Don’t like the rules? Make aliyah!

 By ANDREA SAMUELS
Gil Troy

Anti-Zionists rob US Jews of their Zionist dreams - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
4

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
5

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by