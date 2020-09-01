The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russian jet violates NATO airspace in attempt to intercept US B-52 bomber

“This incident demonstrates Russia’s disrespect of international norms and for the sovereign airspace of an Allied nation. We remain vigilant, ready and prepared to secure NATO airspace 24/7."

By TZVI JOFFRE  
SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 08:04
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016. (photo credit: MUHAMMAD HAMED / REUTERS)
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
(photo credit: MUHAMMAD HAMED / REUTERS)
A Russian Su-27 fighter jet violated NATO airspace by entering "well into Danish airspace" on Friday after intercepting a US Air Force B-52 bomber in international airspace, according to NATO's Allied Air Command.
“This incident demonstrates Russia’s disrespect of international norms and for the sovereign airspace of an Allied nation. We remain vigilant, ready and prepared to secure NATO airspace 24/7,” said General Jeff Harrigian, Commander of NATO’s Allied Air Command, in a press release.
 
Danish Quick Reaction Alert aircraft were launched to counter the Russian jets, but the jets left Danish airspace before they could be intercepted. The Danish aircraft remained in the air to patrol and protect Danish sovereignty.
According to NATO, Friday's violation is the first of its kind in several years and "indicates a new level of Russian provocative behavior."
The US Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Public Affairs announced on Friday that two Russian Su-27 Flanker pilots intercepted a US B-52 bomber in an "unsafe and unprofessional manner. The Air Force stated that the B-52 bomber was conducting "routine operations" over the Black Sea.
The Russian jets crossed within 100 feet of the nose of the B-52 multiple times, causing turbulence and restricting the B-52's ability maneuver, according to the Air Force.
“Actions like these increase the potential for midair collisions, are unnecessary, and inconsistent with good airmanship and international flight rules,” said Gen. Jeff Harrigian, US Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa commander. “While the Russian aircraft were operating in international airspace, they jeopardized the safety of flight of the aircraft involved. We expect them to operate within international standards set to ensure safety and prevent accidents."
Russia's Defense Ministry, for its part, denied that Russian aircraft had violated Danish airspace, claiming that a Russian Su-27 fighter was scrambled to identify the B-52 bomber over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, according to the Russian TASS news agency.
The Russian Defense Ministry additionally reported that the incident occurred on Monday, while NATO and the US Air Force had reported that the incident took place on Friday. TASS reported that Russian Su-27 fighter jets were scrambled to intercept three US bombers over the Baltic Sea after they were detected approaching Russia's state border. The Russian fighters approached the bombers at "a safe distance" and the Russian state border was not violated, according to TASS.
A Russian Su-27 fighter was scrambled to intercept four German, Danish, US and Swedish warplanes over the Baltic Sea earlier on Monday as well, according to TASS.
The B-52 bomber was taking part in a long-planned NATO event called "Allied Sky," during which six B-52 Stratofortress bombers overflew all 30 NATO allies in a single day. Four B-52s flew over Europe while another two flew over North America. The aircraft were accompanied by about 80 fighter aircraft from throughout NATO.
Testy encounters between American and Russian forces are not a rare occurrence, both in the air and on land.
According to the US military, Russian aircraft have intercepted US aircraft in an "unsafe and unprofessional manner" over the eastern Mediterranean Sea multiple times this year alone. Russian aircraft have also been scrambled to intercept US aircraft over the Black Sea and Baltic Sea multiple times in recent months.
US aircraft have intercepted Russian aircraft near Alaska in recent months as well.


Tags United States Russia denmark NATO
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It's smart to take COVID precautions as children head back to school By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Can the many schisms in Israeli society ever be reconciled? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amir Peretz Amir Peretz to 'Post': Israel, UAE can enjoy the fruits of the peace deal By AMIR PERETZ
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Is the UAE-Israel deal a manifestation of Abraham's legacy? By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one The Trump plan might actually be pro-Palestinian By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 New bill aims to change law regarding who can make aliyah
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
2 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
3 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
4 IDF strikes Hezbollah targets following shots fired at IDF position
A flare dropped by the Israeli army lights up the sky in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 24, 2020.
5 Police: We have solved the gang-rape case of the 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis take part in a demonstration in support of the 16-year-old victim of a gang rape in Eilat, Tel Aviv, August 23, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by