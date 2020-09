Russia’s Lavrov sketches out post-Western world order

The statement is part of a growing attempt by Russia and other countries to move beyond the post-Cold War liberal rules-based international order that US President George H.W Bush pushed for This “new world order” was supposed to include values such as international law and also democratization, as well as US hegemony.

It included humanitarian intervention and prevention of aggression by states against each other, at least in its ideal. However the concepts put forward by Bush and then the Clinton administration have rapidly eroded in the last two decades. As the US retreats from its role in the world in the wake of the global war on terror, it is being challenged by Russia, China, Iran and Turkey. This has led to more conflicts in place bordering areas like the Ukraine or Caucuses, Syria and the potentially over islands off China.