The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia’s role in Middle East concerning for Israel and US

The United States is no longer the undisputed hegemon in the Middle East, while Russia is once again a military and diplomatic actor in the region.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
MAY 5, 2021 21:05
A map of Middle East between Africa Europe and Central Asia (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A map of Middle East between Africa Europe and Central Asia
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
With a change of administration in Washington and with heightened US-Russian tensions on the global level, Russia’s role in the Middle East could turn into a strategic challenge and urgent concern to both Israel and the United States in sensitive areas such as Syria and Iran and in the cyber and technological domains, a new report argues.
According to the report, written by the Wilson Center Kennan Institute and the Institute for Policy and State at IDC Herzliya, The United States is no longer the undisputed hegemon in the Middle East, while Russia is once again a military and diplomatic actor in the region.
“Since well before 2015, when it intervened in the Syrian civil war, Russia has been seeking additional outlets for its military and economic influence in the Middle East,” it reads. “Russia is now a prominent factor in Syria and Libya, a partner of Iran, a partner with ambitions in Egypt, and an interlocutor with the Gulf states (especially the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia), Israel, the Afghan government, the Taliban, and the Palestinians, among many other political entities.”
According to the report, “Russia plays multiple sides against each other within countries experiencing internal conflict, using these conflicts as a wedge to deepen its regional influence.” Yet, it says, Moscow is far from being able to establish a regional order of its own design.
So far, Russia has not fundamentally challenged US and Israeli cooperation in the region, the report says, “although the widening scope of Russia’s activities certainly affects the interests of Israel and the United States.”
Major General (Res.) Amos Gilead from the IDC, Matthew Rojansky, director of the Kennan Institute, and Ambassador Janes Jeffrey, who previously served as the Special Representative for Syria Engagement and the Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, are among the contributors of the report.
“For the United States, a Russian presence in the Middle East is not intolerable at current levels,” the text reads. “It does not necessarily run counter to core US interests in the region; but it does complicate the realization of these interests and is detrimental to the degree that Russian policy is motivated by the goal of limiting US influence and damaging US prestige.”
For Israel, however, “Russia is a high-priority national security challenge,” the report notes. “Russia imposes a set of operational and strategic concerns stemming from the potential impediment to Israel’s freedom of operations in Syria and Moscow’s strategic relations and cooperation with Iran. Engagement with Russia allows Israel achievements in degrading Iranian military capabilities and entrenchment in Syria, with limited Russian disruption of its operations. Israel needs to maintain its engagement with Russia in order to secure these paramount objectives.”
The report also notes that Russia will not drive a wedge between the United States and Israel, but nevertheless, “the likelihood of great power competition in the Middle East going forward will require creativity and enhanced consultation on the broader Middle East from Israel and the United States.”
It calls for a joint US-Israeli approach that would link the situation in the Middle East “with the growing role of Russia and China globally.”
“The United States and Israel should elevate Russia to a strategic priority in their bilateral relationship and increase official consultation and coordination on containing Russian challenges to both countries, in the Middle East and in the cyber and technological domains,” it reads.
It also argues that the United States and Israel could consider a special role for Russia in Syria “as a means of working with Moscow to limit Iran’s presence in the country.”


Tags Israel United States Russia Middle East
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's failure to put ideology aside fuels political crisis - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Meron tragedy is a reminder that the haredim are part of us - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Mount Meron is a confusing tragedy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Salem Alketbi

Will Biden sacrifice Israel over Iran? - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
3

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

1st ever woman spiritual leader of Orthodox synagogue appointed in Israel

Rabbanit Shira Marili Mirvis.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by