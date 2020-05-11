San Francisco health dept. confirms giving drugs to homeless in hotels

The San Francisco Department of Public Health confirmed that they are administering "limited quantities" of alcohol, marijuana, tobacco and other substances to homeless addicts isolating inside city-leased hotels. The project is being financed by private funding not through the use of taxpayer money, according to multiple local media reports.The health department handed out controlled substances to at least 43 homeless individuals staying in the hotels, in order to deter them from leaving the premises. The homeless hotel residents are also receiving medications such as methadone, which is used for opioid maintenance therapy mainly to detox from heroin and curb cravings - as the withdrawal symptoms of the street drug normally tend to have serious physical effects when quitting cold turkey.“They’re doing San Francisco a great service by staying inside,” Jenna Lane, a spokeswoman for the city’s Department of Health told the San Francisco Chronicle. “We’re saying, ‘We’re doing what we can to support you staying inside and not have to go out and get these things.’”San Francisco is currently housing 270 homeless in hotels that either have tested positive for the coronavirus or are immuno-suppressed individuals susceptible to the more serious effects of COVID-19.“In some cases, this will include helping them manage their alcohol and nicotine use so they can stay safe and in-place as much as possible to help their communities and help themselves," San Francisco health director Dr. Grant Colfax, said at a press briefing on Wednesday.