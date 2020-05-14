The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Sanofi CEO pledges virus vaccine for all after French backlash

Hudson said on Thursday it was vital that any coronavirus vaccine reach all regions and he was sorry that his earlier remarks had created such a storm.

By REUTERS  
MAY 14, 2020 20:25
A laboratory technician is seen at the Inselspital Universitaetsspital Bern university hospital during researches for a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bern, Switzerland April 22, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS)
A laboratory technician is seen at the Inselspital Universitaetsspital Bern university hospital during researches for a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bern, Switzerland April 22, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS)
PARIS - Sanofi chief executive Paul Hudson said on Thursday it was vital that any coronavirus vaccine reach all parts of the world, after angering the French government earlier by saying some countries would get priority access.

But the CEO of the French pharmaceutical giant stood firm on the need for a faster, more collaborative European effort in the hunt for a vaccine to the new coronavirus that has killed over 298,000 globally and crippled economies worldwide.

Hudson told Bloomberg on Wednesday that vaccine doses produced in the United States could go to US patients first, given the country had supported the research financially.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe had said there should be no favorites in the roll-out of an eventual vaccine. Equal access was non-negotiable, he said.

Hudson said on Thursday it was vital that any coronavirus vaccine reach all regions and he was sorry that his earlier remarks had created such a storm.

"I have been campaigning on European readiness to treat COVID-19 for months, building capacity in Europe, making sure we are ready, getting governments in the EU aligned," Hudson told an event organized by the Financial Times.

Sanofi, which has urged stronger European coordination in the hunt for a vaccine and has US financial support, clarified that any such vaccine would be made available to all.

There is no vaccine and no known treatment for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus. Drugmakers are racing to develop what would be a lucrative prize, but have sought financial support to mitigate the risks.

Sanofi is working on two vaccine projects against COVID-19. One is with British rival GlaxoSmithKline Plc that has received financial support from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) of the US Health Department, and the other with US company Translate Bio that will use a different technology.

"NON-NEGOTIABLE"

Given the support from BARDA, doses produced by Sanofi in the United States are expected to go to US patients first, a prospect that has raised concern in Europe.

"A vaccine against COVID-19 should be a public good for the world. The equal access of all to the virus is non-negotiable," Philippe said on Thursday.

Philippe said he had reinforced this message to Sanofi's chairman, Serge Weinberg, who in return had assured the prime minister of the distribution in France of any Sanofi vaccine.

Hudson's initial comments upset President Emmanuel Macron, an Elysee palace official said. A presidency official will meet with Sanofi representatives next week, the official added.

Sanofi has 18 production sites in France.

Hudson said Europe lacked a body akin to BARDA.

"That model does not exist in Europe," he said, even though there was support from governments to establish one.

The controversy has raised questions over whether Europe has been too slow to respond in terms of organizing and funding vaccine research. Sanofi reiterated on Thursday that the United States had moved more quickly in this regard.

The charity Oxfam said pharmaceutical companies should not be able to decide "who lives and who dies."

Officials meeting at the World Health Assembly next week must demand that vaccines and tests are patent-free, Oxfam said in a statement. They should also be distributed equitably to all countries.

"Governments must work together to stop corporations profiteering from the pandemic and save the lives of people across the globe," Oxfam said.


Tags france Coronavirus vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel may soon have a government. Let's hope it does the right thing By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach American pressure to close the depraved China wet markets By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gil Troy Gantz’s moral test: Denounce Netanyahu’s attack on the prosecution By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader In partisan mudslinging, it is women who lose By EMILY SCHRADER
Elie Podeh Seven reasons for not annexing West Bank territories By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
2 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
3 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
4 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by