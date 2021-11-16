The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Satellites, ships in crosshairs: Are Russia, China running circles around US? 

Russia is carrying out missile tests on satellites and China has built mock US aircraft carriers for target practice. Are these threats to the US?

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2021 09:37

Updated: NOVEMBER 16, 2021 10:09
A Sukhoi Su-75 "Checkmate" warplane prototype seen on display at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday. (photo credit: REUTERS/IMAD CREIDI)
A Sukhoi Su-75 "Checkmate" warplane prototype seen on display at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.
(photo credit: REUTERS/IMAD CREIDI)
Washington is nonplussed that Russia has conducted what the US calls a “dangerous and irresponsible” missile test. It targeted one of Russia’s own satellites as part of an apparent anti-satellite missile system. The US says that the test endangered the crew of the International Space Station (ISS). 
Meanwhile, H.I. Sutton at USNI News noted that “a second suspected missile target in the shape of a U.S. aircraft carrier has been spotted in a remote Chinese desert, according to satellite photos.” The carrier looks to be a target for missiles. “Carrier target is about 300 miles away from a larger suspected missile range in the Taklamakan Desert," first reported by USNI News on Sunday. "The two sites share similar characteristics and are aligned on a map with the carriers facing the same direction – as if in a convoy. Like the first, this new target shares the same dimensions as a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier,” the report notes.  
China is also building new aircraft carriers, one of which may be launched as early as next year. The US appears to be reacting every week to new reports about these kinds of threats, whether it is hypersonic missiles or “carrier destroying” missiles, or threats to space and America’s global role.  
There are other threats as well. The US and Western allies are talking about defending Ukraine against Russia. They are also embroiled in a potential clash with Belarus. At the same time US President Joe Biden is warning China not to take action against Taiwan.  
The list of crises is growing and the US has signaled that it wants to move from 20 years of the global war on terror to face down “near-peer” adversaries like Russia and China. But Russia and China have watched the US withdraw from Afghanistan and be pushed around again and again in other places. Turkey, for instance, got the US to withdraw from part of Syria and even attacked its partners on the ground and the US has stayed silent.  
The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, US, November 1, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER) The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, US, November 1, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)
Can Washington simultaneously deal with all these emerging problems? It appears to have been surprised by the Chinese hypersonic missile gains. The stories about China using mock US ships for target practice and Russia destroying a satellite all seem to be potential new challenges to the US.
While America has the most sophisticated military technology, such as F-35s, it is generally slow at procurement and has rested on its laurels for years. There are new weapons in the pipeline and the US wants to invest in its navy but at air shows like Dubai it tends to be countries like Russia that steal the spotlight, most recently with their new "Checkmate" warplane. Whether those planes are actually as good as the designers say is unclear but what matters sometimes is perception and the perception is that the US is being challenged everywhere. 
The US has been here before. In 1970, President Richard Nixon said in a speech, “if, when the chips are down, the world’s most powerful nation, the United States of America, acts like a pitiful, helpless giant, the forces of totalitarianism and anarchy will threaten free nations and free institutions throughout the world.”
Today this appears to be more true than ever. The new cover of The Atlantic says “The bad guys are winning.” In the important article, Anne Applebaum  writes the following: “If the 20th century was the story of a slow, uneven struggle, ending with the victory of liberal democracy over other ideologies - communism, fascism, virulent nationalism - the 21st century is, so far, a story of the reverse.”
Indeed, the authoritarians are on the march everywhere. Turkey has been deporting Syrian refugees for Tik Tok videos and has crushed all dissent. NATO-head Jens Stoltenberg was pressed on why Turkey is a member of NATO when it has become a totalitarian regime. He tried to answer, but the answers are hollow. Ankara no longer upholds any of the values that NATO was designed to protect. Ankara works with Russia and China as well as Iran. All the dictatorships work together. Venezuela and Belarus are key partners of Turkey, Iran and Russia.  
These countries all sense weakness in the US and the West. But they know the US is still strong when it comes to military technology and also when it comes to the US network of allies, whether the Five Eyes network, or other groupings. The authoritarians by contrast are just beginning to work together in forums like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
While some far-right regimes, like Imran Khan's in Pakistan, have argued that a multi-polar world is important, replacing US hegemony, getting there is difficult when countries like Pakistan barely govern their own borders. But the alliance of authoritarians is making gains. These achievements in hypersonic missiles and in space will begin to eat away at the US role.
It’s clear that while the US spent 20 years fighting extremists, it largely ended up withdrawing and handing Afghanistan back to the Taliban. It has to partner with governments like Qatar that are authoritarian and also with groups in Iraq that are close to Iran. Meanwhile, US adversaries, who were not engaged in these “endless wars” were building their arsenals and also selling influence around the world. China was moving into Africa and South America, Russia was spreading its weight and so are Turkey and Iran.  
While the satellite test and the target ships in the Chinese desert are just symbols, the headlines show that the US is constantly trying to shift its focus from places like Ukraine to Taiwan. Can it defend both? Time will tell.  


Tags Russia China missiles Military aircraft Satellite usa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The couple arrested in Turkey must be released - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition responsible for toxic Knesset discourse, physical threats on MKs - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ksenia Svetlova

Here is what the future holds for Israel-Egypt relations - opinion

 By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Itamar Marcus

UNRWA - the worst thing that ever happened to Palestinians - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Glenn Yago

Israel can also be Climate Innovation Nation - opinion

 By GLENN YAGO
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by