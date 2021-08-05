The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Senate Committee discusses domestic terrorism and violent extremism

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the ADL, called on Congress to act and “to look very seriously at dramatic and deep reform” of section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
AUGUST 5, 2021 21:32
The US Capitol building, which contains the House of Representatives and the Senate. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
The US Capitol building, which contains the House of Representatives and the Senate.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
WASHINGTON - The Senate Committee on Homeland Security held a hearing on Thursday to discuss domestic terrorism and violent extremism to “examine the threat of racially, ethnically, religiously and politically motivated attacks. It was the second hearing that the committee held on this topic this week.
Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti Defamation League (ADL) called on Congress to act and  “to look very seriously at dramatic and deep reform” of section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
“It literally exempts the social media companies from any responsibility, from any accountability, for the content that they publish,” he said. “There is literally no other sector of business, which benefits from this broad immunity for its very products and services.”
“We've been defending the first amendment for over a hundred years, we take freedom of speech very seriously, but the freedom of speech is not the freedom to slander,” Greenblatt continued. “Nor is the freedom of expression, the freedom to incite violence.”
He said that practices such as “the algorithmic amplification of hate because it drives clicks to monetizing that content because that drives revenue - none of that should be acceptable.”
According to Greenblatt, ADL researchers found that 2020 was the third highest year on record for antisemitic incidents since we began tracking this data in the 1970s. “Social media is a super spreader of hate,” he said. “You can find it with just a few clicks, right from your phone. Intolerance is increased and amplified by algorithms that invisibly induce users further down the rabbit hole of radicalism. It's all unacceptable.”
“We've been urging at ADL pushing the tech [industry] to take meaningful action for years - simply to enforce their own terms of service - but they've failed to do so,” he added. “That's why we've also called on policymakers like you to finally hold them accountable for their role in enabling the spread of extremism. The time for action against the extremist threat is now. We need an 'all hands on deck' approach in government, and really a whole of society strategy to combat domestic terrorism and violent extremism.”
“Facebook is literally a trillion dollar corporation that earned $80 billion in revenue last year, $24 billion in profit,” he continued. “They have more users than any country on the planet has citizens. This is one of the most innovative businesses in the history of capitalism. They, if they chose to, could apply their resources to solve this problem tomorrow. It simply requires them enforcing their own terms of service.”


Tags adl United States anti-defamation league senate
