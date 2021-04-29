The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Senate confirms shaper of Iran nuclear deal to senior defense post

Republicans, spurred by the right-wing pro-Israel community, targeted Kahl principally for his role when he was national security adviser to then-Vice President Joe Biden in shaping the Iran deal.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
APRIL 29, 2021 04:46
Colin Kahl participates in a panel discussion about Iran's nuclear program on Capitol Hill, February 21, 2012 in Washington, DC. (photo credit: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)
Colin Kahl participates in a panel discussion about Iran's nuclear program on Capitol Hill, February 21, 2012 in Washington, DC.
(photo credit: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)
The Senate confirmed Colin Kahl to be undersecretary of defense for policy, a Biden nomination that survived a fierce challenge from the pro-Israel right, which targeted Kahl for his role in shaping the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
Kahl was confirmed 49-45 in Tuesday’s vote along party lines.
Republicans, spurred by the right-wing pro-Israel community, targeted Kahl principally for his role when he was national security adviser to then-Vice President Joe Biden in shaping the Iran deal, which traded sanctions relief for a rollback of Iran’s nuclear program.
Biden, now president, wanted Kahl back in government as the administration seeks to reenter the agreement. Former President Donald Trump left the deal in 2018, agreeing with conservatives who said it did not do enough to contain Iran.
Since the US pullout, Iran has accelerated its nuclear program, and Biden thinks the deal’s framework is the best means of keeping Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.
Christians United for Israel launched a six-figure ad buy in West Virginia targeting Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat who sometimes votes with Republicans.
It didn’t work, as Manchin said he was on board with Kahl. Three Israeli generals who worked with Kahl when he was with the Obama administration effectively endorsed him, as did a cadre of Democrats who are close to the pro-Israel community.


