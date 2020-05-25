Services to resume in NJ county which was first to end communal prayer

In a letter distributed Sunday, the Bergen County Rabbinical Association said it expected prayer quorums called minyans to be possible starting June 4, two weeks after New Jersey began allowing small-scale gatherings. Services will be able to take place outdoors only, with strict distancing rules in place and masks required.

From the letter:

These minyanim will not be arranged informally, but will be organized through the shuls with participants registering in advance to join a consistent group. Participants will need to stay with their particular group and cannot “minyan hop” from day to day. The adherence to these principles is critical to everyone’s safety, and we will not be able to continue these minyanim if they are not conducted in this way.

At the time that the Rabbinical Council of Bergen County decided to end communal Jewish life in mid-March, the decision was unprecedented. “I do not recall anything of this nature taking place,” a leading historian of American Jewry told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

Within days and weeks, Bergen County was hard hit by the coronavirus and almost every Jewish community in the United States had followed suit in closing their synagogues and schools. Now, pressure is mounting — including from President Donald Trump — to allow religious services to resume safely, and in some communities, Orthodox rabbis are sparring about when and how to allow communal prayer.

In Bergen County, the decision about whether to hold services will be up to individual rabbis and synagogues, the letter said, and the council reserves the right to call them off again in the future if coronavirus cases rise.

