The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Services to resume in NJ county which was first to end communal prayer

Tightly constrained Jewish prayer services are likely to resume in early June in Bergen County, the New Jersey county where rabbis were first to shut down all Jewish communal life.

By PHILISSA CRAMER/JTA  
MAY 25, 2020 04:33
Health workers start the process to test people in a car as they use a newly approved saliva-based coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a testing site during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Edison, New Jersey, U.S., April 15, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)
Health workers start the process to test people in a car as they use a newly approved saliva-based coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a testing site during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Edison, New Jersey, U.S., April 15, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)
Tightly constrained Jewish prayer services are likely to resume in early June in Bergen County, the New Jersey county where rabbis were first to shut down all Jewish communal life to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
In a letter distributed Sunday, the Bergen County Rabbinical Association said it expected prayer quorums called minyans to be possible starting June 4, two weeks after New Jersey began allowing small-scale gatherings. Services will be able to take place outdoors only, with strict distancing rules in place and masks required.
From the letter:
These minyanim will not be arranged informally, but will be organized through the shuls with participants registering in advance to join a consistent group. Participants will need to stay with their particular group and cannot “minyan hop” from day to day. The adherence to these principles is critical to everyone’s safety, and we will not be able to continue these minyanim if they are not conducted in this way.
At the time that the Rabbinical Council of Bergen County decided to end communal Jewish life in mid-March, the decision was unprecedented. “I do not recall anything of this nature taking place,” a leading historian of American Jewry told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.
Within days and weeks, Bergen County was hard hit by the coronavirus and almost every Jewish community in the United States had followed suit in closing their synagogues and schools. Now, pressure is mounting — including from President Donald Trump — to allow religious services to resume safely, and in some communities, Orthodox rabbis are sparring about when and how to allow communal prayer.
In Bergen County, the decision about whether to hold services will be up to individual rabbis and synagogues, the letter said, and the council reserves the right to call them off again in the future if coronavirus cases rise.


Tags United States New Jersey Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Let the judges do their job in Netanyahu's trial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The opening of Netanyahu’s trial – in search of justice or a vendetta By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
The politics of musical chairs and job placements By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Shame on the MKs who defected to join Netanyahu's government By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Could his protests over annexation be Mahmoud Abbas’s last whimper? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
3 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
4 Hungary, Austria stand against rest of EU blasting Israel
The United Nations Security Council meets about the situation in Venezuela in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 26, 2019
5 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by