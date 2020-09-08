Shaping the Jewish Future: Politics, populism, pandemic

The Jerusalem Post presents its first virtual annual conference

The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference is one of the most important political and diplomatic meetings of the Jewish world.



The Jerusalem Post has held a conference in New York City for the past eight years, bringing together thousands of American and Israeli citizens and leaders to discuss the alliance between Israel and the United States, as well as the diplomatic, economic and security challenges facing the State of Israel and the Jewish world.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference will be broadcast online on September 24, 2020 on

The Jerusalem Post website and on our Facebook page.

This year, the conference will focus on the upcoming US presidential election and its impact on the alliance between Israel and the United States, as well as some of the other burning issues on Israel’s agenda.



Highlighted speakers:



> David Friedman, US Ambassador to Israel

> President Reuven Rivlin

> Benny Gantz, Defense Minister

> Senator Ted Cruz

> Gabi Ashkenazi, Foreign Minister

> Yair Lapid, Opposition Leader

> Gila Gamliel, Minister of Environmental Protection

> Eli Cohen, Minister of Intelligence

