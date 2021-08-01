The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Simone Biles withdraws from floor exercise final

Biles withdrew from the final of the floor exercise and will decide later on this week about the one remaining event she is scheduled to participate in.

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 1, 2021 07:27
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Women's Team - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - July 27, 2021. Simone Biles of the United States during the Women's Team Final (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PICTURE)
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Women's Team - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - July 27, 2021. Simone Biles of the United States during the Women's Team Final
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PICTURE)
Simone Biles withdrew from the floor exercise event final at Tokyo 2020 on Sunday and will make a decision later this week on the one remaining event she is qualified for, USA Gymnastics said, adding "we're all behind you, Simone."
Biles shocked the world when she withdrew from the team finals on Tuesday, citing mental health issues, and has since withdrawn for all the other competitions she was eligible for, except the beam, which takes place on Tuesday.
"Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision later this week on beam," USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Twitter.
"Either way, we're all behind you, Simone."
There was no immediate information on who would take her place.
The 24-year-old Biles had been expected to be one of the big stars at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as she gunned for six gold medals that would have made her the most successful woman Olympian of all-time across every sport.
But her quest ended almost before it began when Biles took a single vault in last Tuesday's team competition then sat down briefly and left the floor before returning to cheer on her team mates from the sidelines.
She later decided to not defend her Olympic all-around title that was won by U.S. team mate Sunisa Lee. Her decision to drop out of three more finals means she won't defend either of the other golds she won in Rio, on vault and floor exercise.
She won a bronze in beam at Rio, the one event she is still entered for in Tokyo.
Biles has spoken with remarkable candor about her decision saying she needed to consider both her mental and physical well-being as she dealt with the "twisties" - incidents of disorientation during some of her gravity-defying skills.
"It's honestly petrifying trying to do a skill but not having your mind & body in sync," Biles wrote on Instagram on Friday, adding that while usually she only suffered from the "twisties" on floor and vault, they were now hitting her on everything.
"It's never transferred to bars & beam before for me, it strictly likes floor and vault. Go figure, the scariest two.
"But this time it's on literally every event. Which sucks... really bad."
She also said it had usually taken around two weeks to clear up when she suffered from them before but she would wait and see.
"Something you have to take literally day by day, turn by turn," she wrote.
Biles has received an outpouring of support with everyone from former-First Lady Michelle Obama to Olympic president Thomas Bach praising her courage.


Tags United States olympics Tokyo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The power of Israel's economy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's political culture is still stuck in the gutter - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Amotz Asa-El

When Israeli journalist legend Roni Daniel died, what died with him?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Jibril Rajoub deserves an Olympic medal in incitement - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Nachman Shai

Israel can carry the torch in the fight against antisemitism - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by