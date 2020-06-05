The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Singapore plans for all citizens to wear coronavirus tracing device

"If this portable device works. We may then distribute it to everyone in Singapore ... This will be more inclusive, and it will ensure that all of us will be protected."

By REUTERS  
JUNE 5, 2020 08:02
A medical professional conducts tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bolinas, a coastal enclave in Northern California where all residents are being tested for the novel coronavirus and its antibodies on Monday, one of the first such efforts since the pandemic hit the United States three (photo credit: KATE MUNSCH/REUTERS)
A medical professional conducts tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bolinas, a coastal enclave in Northern California where all residents are being tested for the novel coronavirus and its antibodies on Monday, one of the first such efforts since the pandemic hit the United States three
(photo credit: KATE MUNSCH/REUTERS)
Singapore plans to soon launch a wearable device for novel coronavirus contact tracing that, if successful, it will distribute to all of its 5.7 million residents, the government said on Friday.
The city-state has already developed the first-of-its-kind smartphone app to identify and alert people who have interacted with novel coronavirus carriers, but the bluetooth technology has been beset with glitches and the app is not widely used.
"We are developing and will soon roll out a portable wearable device that will ... not depend on possession of a smartphone," foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan told parliament on Friday.
"If this portable device works. We may then distribute it to everyone in Singapore ... This will be more inclusive, and it will ensure that all of us will be protected."
The device being developed can be worn on a lanyard or kept in a handbag and will be battery-operated, Balakrishnan said last month in an interview with Sky News Australia.


Tags singapore Coronavirus Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump's peace plan offers Israel an opportunity not to be missed By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Emerging from COVID-19, Israelis in solidarity with Diaspora Jews By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Adam Milstein Is fighting violent antisemitism and saving lives our responsibility? By ADAM MILSTEIN

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
3 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Kosher stores, synagogues, vandalized and looted in LA protests
People loot property during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by