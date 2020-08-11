The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

South Korea is developing its own Iron Dome-type defense system

With North Korea on their border, South Korea has been looking for a solution to the defensive systems, and since 2017 have been examining the Israeli Iron Dome system.

By CELIA JEAN  
AUGUST 11, 2020 02:18
THE IRON Dome defense system. (photo credit: REUTERS)
THE IRON Dome defense system.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
South Korea has decided to develop its own missile interception system similar to that of Israel's original Iron Dome, N12 reported citing foreign media. 
The decision comes after past considerations for the acquisition of the latter's system, and is apart of a $253 investment five year investment in combat defense systems, including helicopter carriers, fighter jets, tanks and also new weapons development. 
South Korea decided to develop the Iron Dome type system in light of the hundreds of thousands of short and medium range missiles directed at them from North Korea, a country which also has many long range missiles with the potential ability to carry nuclear warheads. With North Korea on their border, South Korea has been looking for a solution to the defensive systems, and have been examining the Israeli Iron Dome system since 2017.
"We are talking about a system that is able to defend the capital city, and handle a mass of 200 and 300 mm rockets aimed at it," N12 reported citing a South Korean Foreign Ministry source. The Foreign Ministry added that the Iron Dome like missile interception system will enter service in South Korea in 2030. 
South Korea is currently relying on American defense against North Korea's missiles, after the US deployed THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) batteries there. 
Additionally, the US recently also bought two Iron Dome batteries from Israel. The trucks set to be fitted with the batteries, called Oshkosh trucks, arrived in Israel last week on the world's largest cargo plane, called the Antonov An-225.


Tags United States Iron Dome north korea South Korea
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Pass the budget By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Netanyahu vs. Gantz: A budget battle that has nothing to do with economics By JEFF BARAK
Ruthie Blum Offering to help Lebanon doesn’t mean hailing its flag By RUTHIE BLUM
Shimon Samuels The 30th anniversary of the outbreak of the Gulf War: A Cuban perspective By SHIMON SAMUELS
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by