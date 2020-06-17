The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

South Korea's Moon faces crisis in peace bid with North Korea

In the absence of sanctions relief, North Korea has increasingly derided Moon's calls for engagement between the two Koreas as meaningless.

By REUTERS  
JUNE 17, 2020 13:25
A South Korean marine in action during their regular drill on Yeonpyeong Island, South Korea November 1, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS)
A South Korean marine in action during their regular drill on Yeonpyeong Island, South Korea November 1, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS)
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in faces the biggest crisis yet in his bid to foster reconciliation with North Korea, as it lashes out with the destruction of a joint office and rolls back agreements, but he has few options, analysts say.
Relations between the two Koreas have plunged to their lowest since Moon took office in 2017 vowing to work to end decades-old confrontation and be a mediator in nudging North Korea to give up its nuclear and missile programs.
But with South Korea's ally the United States showing no sign of easing pressure on North Korea, despite President Donald Trump's efforts to woo leader Kim Jong Un, Moon has found himself stuck between escalating threats from North Korea and the unyielding international sanctions against it.
In the absence of sanctions relief, North Korea has increasingly derided Moon's calls for engagement between the two Koreas as meaningless.
Moon initially sought to quietly send envoys to defuse the rising tensions this week, but Pyongyang publicly rejected that, triggering a rebuke from Seoul.
South Korea now has to come up with a way of achieving progress with North Korea within the confines of the sanctions, said Jenny Town, a Korea specialist at the Washington-based Stimson Center think-tank.
"It can't simply come back with more requests to talk about long-term plans or lofty goals, but figure out measures that are practical and don't require international cooperation to achieve," Town said.
Moon, who has staked much of his political and diplomatic capital on improving relations with North Korea, has identified a cross-border rail link and a joint factory park and tourism zone as his top priorities this year.
But little progress has been made and it's not just the North Koreans who are growing frustrated.
Some of Moon's allies in the ruling party have scolded his government for failing to devise a way to get the projects going without violating sanctions.
Some have also accused the United States and a joint working group designed to coordinate North Korean policy of hampering Moon's efforts.
"The working group is increasingly seen as an obstacle to inter-Korean relations," Youn Kun-young, a former aide to Moon, told parliament on Tuesday.
'NO CHOICE'
North Korea made its anger all too clear this week, blowing up the joint liaison office on its side of the border, declaring an end to dialog and threatening military action, reversing the progress that Moon secured in peace talks with Kim in 2018.
On Monday, the day before the office was blasted, some members of Moon's party urged the United States to give sanctions exemptions so the factory and tourism projects could get going again.
The party also pledged to ratify the agreement with North Korea reached in the 2018 talks.
But a despondent senior official in the presidential Blue House in Seoul said on Wednesday it would make little sense to ratify the pact now that the North was trying to nullify it.
Chun Yung-woo, a former South Korean nuclear envoy, said he believed North Korea was not aiming for a military clash but was hoping to press South Korea through threats, and they could work.
Moon's administration could not just give up on inter-Korean relations, Chun said, adding: "They have no choice but to make concessions."
But for now, South Korean officials are perplexed and dismayed by the demolition of the liaison office, a centerpiece of the 2018 agreement.
"We're still discussing it," the senior Blue House official told reporters when asked what next.
"The situation is ongoing, and we don't make all decisions based on future predictions but will be prudent watching developments."


Tags north korea South Korea korean war
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Tension is growing ahead of annexation, but what will it mean? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader When most committees are men’s committees By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy The spiritual leap in Israel-Diaspora relations: Love is all you need By GIL TROY
Asher Fredman Twitter must apply its own rules and take action against Khamenei By ASHER FREDMAN
Elie Podeh Avoiding a small annexation will not prevent the larger occupation By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
3 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
4 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
5 American tourist instructed to leave Israel after violating quarantine
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by