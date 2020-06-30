Starbucks, Hershey and Coca-Cola join Facebook ad boycott

JTA ) — Reforms announced by Facebook have failed to stem a growing boycott against the social network’s policies on hate speech. Several major brands have joined a rising number of companies that have pledged not to advertise on the platform.

Protesting the company’s unwillingness to police hate speech or monitor posts for misinformation, the campaign points to CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s repeated refusal to moderate posts for misinformation, even as extremists have used the platform to incite to violence.

Facebook makes nearly its entire $70 billion in annual revenue through advertising — and the boycott appears to have hurt its bottom line. The firm’s stock, listed as FB on the Nasdaq exchange, has fallen 8% over the past several days through Monday morning.

The list of companies has continued to rise despite Zuckerberg’s attempt to address the complaints.

On Friday, Facebook announced that it would place warnings on posts that break its rules regarding hate or misinformation but still considers newsworthy. It will also ban a wider variety of hateful posts, according to NPR , and will post links to “authoritative information” on posts concerning voting.