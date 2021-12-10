The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Students at NYU school named for Steinhardt calls for removal of his name

Michael Steinhardt acquired, owned and sold more than 1,000 looted items over the past 30 years

By SHIRA HANAU/JTA
Published: DECEMBER 10, 2021 03:01
Michael Steinhardt speaks at the Champions of Jewish Values International Awards Gala in New York City, May 21, 2017. (photo credit: MICHAEL BROCHSTEIN/SOPA IMAGES/LIGHTROCKET VIA GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
Michael Steinhardt speaks at the Champions of Jewish Values International Awards Gala in New York City, May 21, 2017.
(photo credit: MICHAEL BROCHSTEIN/SOPA IMAGES/LIGHTROCKET VIA GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
Student government leaders at New York University’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development are calling for the school to remove Michael Steinhardt’s name after it was revealed that the philanthropist had acquired, owned and sold more than 1,000 looted items over the past 30 years.
The undergraduate and graduate students government released a joint statement Wednesday noting that the school’s name had become “tainted by Michael Steinhardt’s abhorrent actions.”
“We, as leaders of our school’s student government, unequivocally denounce the actions of Michael Steinhardt,” they wrote in a statement shared to Instagram.
“Having someone be the namesake of our school that has committed actions polar opposite of what we teach on those very same topics to students, I think it would really be a disgrace,” Anthony Cruz, president of the school’s undergraduate student government told the Washington Square News, NYU’s student newspaper.
Earlier this week, the philanthropist, who is a major donor to NYU as well as a number of Jewish organizations, forfeited 180 stolen antiquities worth $70 million in a deal with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance to avoid criminal charges.
New York University (NYU) Medical Center occupies the north end of Hospital Row on First Avenue, separated from the East River only by the FDR Drive with the Bellevue Psychiatric Hospital on the left. During the storm surge from Hurricane Sandy the hospital suffered extreme damage to its infrastruct (credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/KENNETH WILSEY)New York University (NYU) Medical Center occupies the north end of Hospital Row on First Avenue, separated from the East River only by the FDR Drive with the Bellevue Psychiatric Hospital on the left. During the storm surge from Hurricane Sandy the hospital suffered extreme damage to its infrastruct (credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/KENNETH WILSEY)
On Thursday, NYU’s board of trustees said it would conduct an investigation into Steinhardt’s conduct, the Washington Square News reported.
This was not the first time students at NYU have called for Steinhardt’s name to be removed from the school, which was named in honor of his $10 million gift to the school in 2001. In 2019, students at the school called for his name to be removed after Steinhardt was accused of propositioning and making sexually inappropriate remarks to several women with whom he interacted as part of their work in Jewish philanthropy or the arts.
At the time, Steinhardt denied the accusations and has not apologized, but acknowledged a pattern of comments “that were boorish, disrespectful, and just plain dumb.”


Tags Looters New York University Michael Steinhardt
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Let Israel's Air Force One take flight - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's real Iran deal fear: US disengagement from Middle East - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Finding the true victims of terror

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Understanding the Israel-Poland standoff over the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

The Sisyphean attempt to curb Palestinian ‘martyrdom’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Omicron appears more contagious, less dangerous than other variants

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by