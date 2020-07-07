The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes signs 'largest sports contract ever'

The 10-year deal is reportedly worth $450 million with a $140 million injury guarantee.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 7, 2020 15:06
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against Houston Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus (59) in the AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium (photo credit: MARK J. REBILAS-USA TODAY SPORTS)
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against Houston Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus (59) in the AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium
(photo credit: MARK J. REBILAS-USA TODAY SPORTS)
Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes has signed a blockbuster 10-year contract extension to stay with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs through the 2031 season, the team said Monday.
The deal was worth $450 million with a $140 million injury guarantee, according to ESPN, making it the biggest contract in NFL history.
In a post on Instagram, Mahomes' agent Chris Cabott proclaimed that the deal was the "first half billion dollar player in sports history. Largest contract in sports history. First time NFL player has been the highest paid player in sports history." 
The Chiefs did not respond to a request for comment about the value of the deal.
“With his dynamic play and infectious personality, he is one of the most recognized and beloved figures to put on the Chiefs uniform,” Chiefs Chairman and Chief Executive Clark Hunt said in a statement. “I’m delighted that he will be a member of the Chiefs for many years to come.”
The 24-year-old quarterback Mahomes, who was drafted 10th overall by Kansas City in 2017, led the Chiefs to Super Bowl victory in Miami in February, ending the team’s 50-year title drought.
In a video posted to his Twitter account, the two-time Pro Bowler said he was “here to stay.”
“Chiefs Kingdom, you’ve been with me since the beginning. From rookie year to becoming a starter,” said Mahomes, who threw 50 touchdowns in 2018 to become the league MVP.
“You helped us overcome adversity. To become Super Bowl champs. And we’re staying together ... for a long time. We’re chasing a dynasty.”
Mahomes ended last season as the league’s highest-rated passer, leading a younger crop of quarterbacks as some from the old guard, including retiree Eli Manning of the New York Giants, saw their share of the spotlight erode.
“The best part is he’s still early in his career. He’s a natural leader and always grinding, whether that’s on the field, in the weight room or watching film, he wants to be the best,” said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in the statement.


