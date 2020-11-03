The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Swiss police arrest two men in probe of links to Vienna attack

The 18-year-old and 24-year-old men, arrested in the city of Winterthur about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from Zurich.

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 3, 2020 23:20
Gunfire exchanges in Vienna (photo credit: REUTERS)
Gunfire exchanges in Vienna
(photo credit: REUTERS)
ZURICH - Swiss police on Tuesday arrested two men in an investigation of possible links to the main suspect in a shooting attack in Vienna that killed at least four people, authorities said.
The 18-year-old and 24-year-old men, arrested in the city of Winterthur about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from Zurich, are Swiss citizens, police said in a statement.
Swiss Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, in a panel discussion hosted by the Swiss newspaper St. Galler Tagblatt and shown on its website, said the men were "obviously friends" with Kujtim Fejzulai, the 20-year-old Austrian-North Macedonian dual national suspected of the Vienna attack. Keller-Sutter added the men had met in person, without saying when.
"The two men were arrested on Tuesday afternoon in coordination with the Austrian authorities," Zurich cantonal police said. "The extent to which there was a connection between the two arrested persons and the alleged assassin is currently the subject of ongoing clarifications and investigations which are being carried out by the responsible authorities."
Keller-Sutter's office did not immediately return an email seeking further comment.
Zurich cantonal police, members of the Federal Police and the city police in Winterthur were involved in the law enforcement operation, the statement said.
So far, at least 14 people have been arrested in Austria following raids on 18 properties after the deadly rampage in the center of Vienna on Monday night.
Winterthur has been the focus of several law enforcement actions in Switzerland centering on suspected extremists.
In September, a man dubbed the "Emir of Winterthur" by Swiss media, and described by prosecutors as a leading figure among Islamist militants in Switzerland, was sentenced to 50 months in prison or supporting and recruiting for Islamic State.


Tags switzerland vienna Attack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't let Yigal Amir be furloughed from prison By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader There is no right to not be offended By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reevaluating Trump’s legacy as a friend of Israel By JEFF BARAK
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
4 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.
5 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by