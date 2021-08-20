The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
T-shirt mocking Afghans falling from plane shamed on Twitter

A t-shirt with the slogan "Kabul Skydiving Club Est. 2021" featuring the silhouette of two people falling from an aircraft has gone viral, with people reacting negatively to the offensive content.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 20, 2021 16:02
Evacuees from Afghanistan disembark a Spanish military plane as part of their evacuation at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 20, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Evacuees from Afghanistan disembark a Spanish military plane as part of their evacuation at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 20, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A t-shirt with the slogan "Kabul Skydiving Club Est. 2021" featuring the silhouette of two people falling from an aircraft has gone viral, with people reacting negatively to the offensive content, according to the New York Post.  
The shirt refers to those who died falling from a US Air Force Jet in Kabul while attempting to flee Afghanistan during the Taliban's takeover, including an Afghan national team footballer
“Featuring the scene of the plane flying in the sky and suddenly, there are two people falling from it, the Kabul Skydiving Club Shirt is officially becoming a phenomenon and goes viral on the Internet after that!” The description reads. 
“For those who are into Parachuting, skydiving, those who love jumping from the airplane to experience the highest mood, this shirt is totally suitable to wear!”
People climb a barbed wire wall to enter the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021, in this still image taken from a video. (credit: REUTERS TV/via REUTERS) People climb a barbed wire wall to enter the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021, in this still image taken from a video. (credit: REUTERS TV/via REUTERS)
It adds, “The shirt originally does have its own meaning in the political aspect, but in the end, it depends on how you feel about it!”
They featured a 19-second YouTube clip, which has since been removed for violating YouTube's policy on harassment and bullying, of a man modeling the shirt, which comes in a variety of colors. The sizes range from small to 5XL. 
Twitter users were very upset with the t-shirt and the tasteless profiting off a tragedy. 
An ad for the shirt has been removed from Reddit after users voted that it showcased "moral/mental/physical corruption or perversion."


