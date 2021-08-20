T-shirt mocking Afghans falling from plane shamed on Twitter

A t-shirt with the slogan "Kabul Skydiving Club Est. 2021" featuring the silhouette of two people falling from an aircraft has gone viral, with people reacting negatively to the offensive content, according to the New York Post





It’s being sold on at least half a dozen t-shirt printing websites right now. Humans can be so cruel. As Afghans are fleeing and clinging to planes out of desperation, someone decided to capitalize on their pain and misery with this repulsive t-shirt.It’s being sold on at least half a dozen t-shirt printing websites right now. Humans can be so cruel. pic.twitter.com/du5cCbD2QA August 18, 2021

“Featuring the scene of the plane flying in the sky and suddenly, there are two people falling from it, the Kabul Skydiving Club Shirt is officially becoming a phenomenon and goes viral on the Internet after that!” The description reads.

“For those who are into Parachuting, skydiving, those who love jumping from the airplane to experience the highest mood, this shirt is totally suitable to wear!”

People climb a barbed wire wall to enter the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021, in this still image taken from a video. (credit: REUTERS TV/via REUTERS)

It adds, “The shirt originally does have its own meaning in the political aspect, but in the end, it depends on how you feel about it!”

They featured a 19-second YouTube clip, which has since been removed for violating YouTube's policy on harassment and bullying, of a man modeling the shirt, which comes in a variety of colors. The sizes range from small to 5XL.

Twitter users were very upset with the t-shirt and the tasteless profiting off a tragedy.



Shame on them — ahmad shahverdi (@shahverdiahmad) August 18, 2021

An ad for the shirt has been removed from Reddit after users voted that it showcased "moral/mental/physical corruption or perversion."