Taliban replaces women's ministry with ministry of virtue and vice

During the Taliban's reign from 1996-2001, girls were not allowed to attend school and women were banned from work and education.

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 16:26
Afghan women's rights defenders and civil activists protest to call on the Taliban for the preservation of their achievements and education, in front of the presidential palace in Kabul (photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
Afghan women's rights defenders and civil activists protest to call on the Taliban for the preservation of their achievements and education, in front of the presidential palace in Kabul
(photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
Workers in the Afghan capital Kabul replaced signs for the country's women's ministry with those for the Taliban's moral police on Friday, as female former employees of the department said they had been locked out of the building.
A sign for the building was covered by a replacement in a mixture of Dari and Arabic, reading "Ministries of Prayer and Guidance and the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice" on Friday, according to photographs and Reuters witnesses.
Female employees said they had been trying to come to work for several weeks only to be told to return to their homes, according to videos filmed outside the building seen by Reuters.
The gates of the building were finally locked on Thursday, one of the women said.
"I am the only breadwinner in my family," said a second woman, who also said she worked in the department. "When there is no ministry, what should an Afghan woman do?"
Afghan women leave the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad. (credit: REUTERS/PARWIZ)Afghan women leave the site of a blast and gun fire in Jalalabad. (credit: REUTERS/PARWIZ)
Taliban spokesmen did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.
When the Taliban, who seized control of Afghanistan last month last amid the chaos following the withdrawal of US troops, were last in power from 1996-2001 girls were not allowed to attend school and women were banned from work and education.
During that period its Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice became known as the group's moral police, enforcing its interpretation of sharia that included a strict dress code and public executions and floggings.
A list of cabinet posts announced by the Taliban on September 7 included an acting minister for the promotion of virtue and prevention of vice and made no mention of a women's minister, but the group did not confirm the department had been disbanded.
A senior Taliban leader said earlier this week that women would not be allowed to work in government ministries with men.


Tags women taliban afghanistan
