Ted Cruz: Reestablishing Iran deal may pose security threat to Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 21, 2021 03:18
Senator Ted Cruz: Boycotts and other attacks on the livelihood of Jews have been part of antisemitism for centuries. (photo credit: KAMIL KRACZYNSKI/ REUTERS)
Senator Ted Cruz: Boycotts and other attacks on the livelihood of Jews have been part of antisemitism for centuries.
(photo credit: KAMIL KRACZYNSKI/ REUTERS)
Senator Ted Cruz has warned that President Joe Biden's administration's position regarding Iran could be a danger to Israel, Israel Hayom reported on Wednesday. 
Cruz stated his belief that the negotiations regarding the Iran nuclear deal, which the United States had withdrawn from in 2018 under the Trump administration, instituted a “maximum pressure” sanctions regime.
"I think the greatest national security threat to Israel that will be posed by the Biden-Harris administration, will be their attempt to reestablish the disastrous Iran nuclear deal," Cruz said. "The Biden Harris administration will set as their top foreign policy objectives restoring that failed agreement. The single most important national security victory of the last four years was pulling out of that disastrous deal."
Biden has said he hopes to return to the original Iran deal, with strict compliance by the regime, and enter negotiations to strengthen the agreement. However, he faces challenges from a defiant Iran that has ramped up its violations in recent weeks.
Tehran announced this month that it would enrich uranium up to 20% and that it would begin research to produce uranium metals, both major violations of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the deal’s official title. Those announcements were the enactment of parts of a recent Iranian parliamentary vote, which also included a resolution to destroy Israel.
"I fear we are headed into a dangerous chapter with the Biden-Harris administration, working actively to undermine the national security gains made in the last four years, and to reinvigorate the ayatollahs in Iran, which poses an existential threat to Israel," Cruz told Israel Hayom.



Tags Iran Iran Deal ted cruz
