The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

The last Jew in Afghanistan is staying - report

Afghanistan's last remaining Jew, Zabulon Simantov, has decided to remain in Afghanistan despite the Taliban's takeover.

By SIMCHA PASKO  
AUGUST 18, 2021 01:36
Simantov, an Afghan Jew, prays at his residence in Kabul (photo credit: REUTERS)
Simantov, an Afghan Jew, prays at his residence in Kabul
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Afghanistan's last remaining Jew, Zabulon Simantov, has decided to remain in Afghanistan despite the Taliban's takeover, according to a tweet by Israeli journalist Zvika Klein who cited WION.
Simantov, 61, had previously stated he was planning to leave during the High Holiday season, stating, “I will watch on TV in Israel to find out what will happen in Afghanistan."
However, he has recently stated in a report to WION, "I will not leave my home. If I had left, there would have been no one to maintain the synagogue."
His wife and their two daughters have lived in Israel since 1998, but Simantov has stayed in Afghanistan to tend to the long synagogue, located in Kabul. 
In a 2007 interview, Simantov stated that he doesn't speak Hebrew, and didn't have plans to move to Israel. 
"Go to Israel? What business do I have there?" 
Simantov prays daily and keeps kosher, slaughtering the animals himself. He was given permission by the closet rabbi, of Tashkent, Uzbekistan to do so. 
Yitzhak Levi, the penultimate Jew in Afghanistan, died in 2005. The two famously did not get along. 
“I don’t talk to him, he’s the devil,” Simantov told The New York Times in 2002. “A dog is better than him." 
According to a report by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, the Taliban took the synagogue's Torah, scribed in the 15th century, and sold it on the black market.  
Simantov believes the Torah will resurface. 


Tags Judaism taliban afghanistan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must get better at fighting fires - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Saying Ashkenazim are elitist won’t change status of Mizrahim - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Bernard-Henri Lévy

Why Durban IV must be boycotted - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY
Salem Alketbi

The constants of Morocco’s political approach - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Eli Kavon

Elul and Alzheimer’s: The challenge of compassion

 By ELI KAVON
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Kabul breached: Taliban seize presidential palace, declare 'war is over'

CH-46 Sea Knight military transport helicopter flies over Kabul, Afghanistan
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by