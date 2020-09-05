The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
'The Princess Bride' cast to reunite for virtual script reading

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 5, 2020 05:47
Cast members Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn, Chris Sarandon, Carol Kane, and Billy Crystal of the Princess Bride pose for a photograph as they arrive for a special 25th anniversary viewing of the film during the New York Film (photo credit: LUCAS JACKSON / REUTERS)
(photo credit: LUCAS JACKSON / REUTERS)
The cast of the 1987 classic film The Princess Bride will participate in a virtual reading of the script, according to Deadline.
The reading is part of a fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, a "signup and donation" is required to view the reading "but no minimum" donation is required.
"I think most people are aware by now that Donald Trump has completely abdicated his duties as President to represent and stand up for all Americans," said one of the lead actors in the film Cary Elwes, according to Deadline. "He has failed to keep the country safe from COVID-19 and as a result he is responsible for the devastating chaos, violence and economic collapse that we are now experiencing."
Elwes will participate in the reading alongside Billy Crystal, Carol Kane, Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon, Wallace Shawn and Robin Wright, accompanied by director Rob Reiner. Patton Oswalt will moderate a Q and A session after the reading.
"If America is going to have a real chance at healing we must get rid of Trump," added Elwes And that is only possible if we win Wisconsin. "I am thrilled to be part of this very rare reunion of my colleagues from The Princess Bride as a way to increase awareness and garner resources for the state that will determine the fate of America."
The live stream begins at 4:00 pm (PST) on September 13.


