The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

The US is taking a "wait and see" approach as Raisi takes office

US Official to “Post”: “Until we actually know what the Iranians are going to come back with, it's a little premature to make a decision as to what we're going to do.”

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
AUGUST 1, 2021 20:39
THE WINNER of Iran’s presidential election, Ebrahim Raisi, looks on at a polling station in Iran this past Friday (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)
THE WINNER of Iran’s presidential election, Ebrahim Raisi, looks on at a polling station in Iran this past Friday
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)
WASHINGTON – As Ebrahim Raisi prepares to assume office on Thursday, the US is closely following the transition process to evaluate how the new President would affect the dynamic of the indirect Vienna talks between the US and Iran about a mutual return to the 2015 JCPOA. The last round of talks took place almost six weeks ago, on June 20, and since then the sides are yet to reschedule a new one.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday the negotiating process with Iran to revive a 2015 nuclear deal could not go on indefinitely, and that the ball is in Tehran's court.
"We are committed to diplomacy, but this process cannot go on indefinitely," said Blinken, addressing a news conference in Kuwait.
"At some point the gains achieved by the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) cannot be fully recovered by a return to the JCPOA if Iran continues the activities that it's undertaken with regard to its nuclear program," he said.
"We have clearly demonstrated our good faith and desire to return to mutual compliance with the nuclear agreement...The ball remains in Iran’s court and we will see if they're prepared to make the decisions necessary to come back into compliance."
A US Official told the Jerusalem Post that "it became pretty clear that there are kind of more substantive issues in Tehran that they're working out through the transition process" and affecting the return to the Vienna talks. 
“I think it's also reasonable to believe that there are differences of opinion between the Rouhani team and how they thought the talks should go and what should be the outcome and what the Raisi team thinks,” the official told the Post. “I think at this point, we're not jumping to any conclusion as to what we think the outcome will be of this process, because we just honestly don't have enough information.”
“While we are thinking through what it means if talks resume, what it means if talks won't resume, what it means if talks resume but aren't successful, we're thinking through all of that. But until we actually know what the Iranians are going to come back with, it's a little premature to kind of make a decision as to what we're going to do,” the official added.
Speaking about the Iranian provocations in recent months while negotiating on return to the 2015 deal, the official said: “Our expectations are reasonably low here. We didn’t restart JCPOA talks because there's a lot of love and trust there; There isn't. So I don't think that the kinds of tests and provocations at this point are making us say on their own that we should go back to the JCPOA or we shouldn't.”
“The decision to pursue a mutual return to the JCPOA is because of this administration's opinion, its determination as for what's best for the US; What's best for our partners; What's best for international security,” the official added. “And so, it doesn't make us change that opinion of what we think is best. I think what these [provocations] do is they obviously make it harder. They increase the complexity of talks. They introduce a lot of uncertainties that are not very helpful. And certainly, they raise the very legitimate concern that the Iranians may not be prepared to engage in the negotiations we need to engage in. But in terms of our overall approach and overall mindset, it's always been on the basis of - we think the JCPOA is the best thing we can do for our security, for our security. And so from that standpoint, we're still interested in mutual return.”
The official noted that any sanction relief associated with the agreement would include only sanctions that are related to the JCPOA. “If it was covered by the JCPOA it'll be covered by the JCPOA. But some new sanctions, for instance, human rights and election interference aren't covered by the JCPOA, so they won't be covered by a return to the JCPOA,” said the official.
Mark Dubowitz is the CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank in Washington. He told the Post that “the supreme leaders is the supreme decider, but now he has a president in Raisi who, unlike Rouhani, is not enthusiastic about a return to the JCPOA, who believes in a resistance economy that doesn’t depend on Western investment and who has seen that nuclear escalation only leads to more Biden administration concessions.”
“The clerical regime is moving closer to a nuclear threshold state as it strings along American negotiators,” he added. “It may decide to return to the nuclear deal but only after it has squeezed every last concession out of Washington and firmly put itself on a pathway to nuclear weapons as JCPOA restrictions expire.”
Ambassador Dennis Ross is counselor and William Davidson Distinguished Fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy. He told the Post that Raisi has not rejected the JCPOA, "but in keeping with the Supreme Leader’s strategy, the regime will continue to engage in hard bargaining:  they will continue to build the pressure on us by advancing their nuclear program, while denying the IAEA its access for monitoring."
"Simultaneously, to return to the JCPOA, they will press for more expansive sanctions relief and assurances against the re-imposition of sanctions," he added. "I say hard bargaining because the Iranians are trying to see what they can get and will try to coerce more concessions; they must become convinced that no more concessions will be forthcoming and they will jeopardize getting sanctions relief at all if they persist on this path.  They must also see that this path creates real risks that at some point, we may conclude that we no longer have a diplomatic path to limit their nuclear program.  I think Iran aims to become a threshold nuclear weapons state and will test the limits of what is possible in this regard.  Raisi will be no more of a free agent on foreign policy than Rouhani was.  Ali Khamenei calls the shots--even if he wants to have Raisi be his successor, a reality that will preclude Raisi raising anything the Supreme Leader does not want to hear."
Reuters contributed for this report


Tags Iran Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action Ebrahim Raisi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The power of Israel's economy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's political culture is still stuck in the gutter - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Amotz Asa-El

When Israeli journalist legend Roni Daniel died, what died with him?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Jibril Rajoub deserves an Olympic medal in incitement - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Olympic fair and foul play

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by