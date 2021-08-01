The US is taking a "wait and see" approach as Raisi takes office

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday the negotiating process with Iran to revive a 2015 nuclear deal could not go on indefinitely, and that the ball is in Tehran's court.

"We are committed to diplomacy, but this process cannot go on indefinitely," said Blinken, addressing a news conference in Kuwait.

"At some point the gains achieved by the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) cannot be fully recovered by a return to the JCPOA if Iran continues the activities that it's undertaken with regard to its nuclear program," he said.

"We have clearly demonstrated our good faith and desire to return to mutual compliance with the nuclear agreement...The ball remains in Iran’s court and we will see if they're prepared to make the decisions necessary to come back into compliance."

A US Official told the Jerusalem Post that "it became pretty clear that there are kind of more substantive issues in Tehran that they're working out through the transition process" and affecting the return to the Vienna talks.

“I think it's also reasonable to believe that there are differences of opinion between the Rouhani team and how they thought the talks should go and what should be the outcome and what the Raisi team thinks,” the official told the Post. “I think at this point, we're not jumping to any conclusion as to what we think the outcome will be of this process, because we just honestly don't have enough information.”

“While we are thinking through what it means if talks resume, what it means if talks won't resume, what it means if talks resume but aren't successful, we're thinking through all of that. But until we actually know what the Iranians are going to come back with, it's a little premature to kind of make a decision as to what we're going to do,” the official added.

Speaking about the Iranian provocations in recent months while negotiating on return to the 2015 deal, the official said: “Our expectations are reasonably low here. We didn’t restart JCPOA talks because there's a lot of love and trust there; There isn't. So I don't think that the kinds of tests and provocations at this point are making us say on their own that we should go back to the JCPOA or we shouldn't.”

“The decision to pursue a mutual return to the JCPOA is because of this administration's opinion, its determination as for what's best for the US; What's best for our partners; What's best for international security,” the official added. “And so, it doesn't make us change that opinion of what we think is best. I think what these [provocations] do is they obviously make it harder. They increase the complexity of talks. They introduce a lot of uncertainties that are not very helpful. And certainly, they raise the very legitimate concern that the Iranians may not be prepared to engage in the negotiations we need to engage in. But in terms of our overall approach and overall mindset, it's always been on the basis of - we think the JCPOA is the best thing we can do for our security, for our security. And so from that standpoint, we're still interested in mutual return.”

The official noted that any sanction relief associated with the agreement would include only sanctions that are related to the JCPOA. “If it was covered by the JCPOA it'll be covered by the JCPOA. But some new sanctions, for instance, human rights and election interference aren't covered by the JCPOA, so they won't be covered by a return to the JCPOA,” said the official.

Mark Dubowitz is the CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank in Washington. He told the Post that “the supreme leaders is the supreme decider, but now he has a president in Raisi who, unlike Rouhani, is not enthusiastic about a return to the JCPOA, who believes in a resistance economy that doesn’t depend on Western investment and who has seen that nuclear escalation only leads to more Biden administration concessions.”

Ambassador Dennis Ross is counselor and William Davidson Distinguished Fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy. He told the Post that Raisi has not rejected the JCPOA, "but in keeping with the Supreme Leader’s strategy, the regime will continue to engage in hard bargaining: they will continue to build the pressure on us by advancing their nuclear program, while denying the IAEA its access for monitoring." "Simultaneously, to return to the JCPOA, they will press for more expansive sanctions relief and assurances against the re-imposition of sanctions," he added. "I say hard bargaining because the Iranians are trying to see what they can get and will try to coerce more concessions; they must become convinced that no more concessions will be forthcoming and they will jeopardize getting sanctions relief at all if they persist on this path. They must also see that this path creates real risks that at some point, we may conclude that we no longer have a diplomatic path to limit their nuclear program. I think Iran aims to become a threshold nuclear weapons state and will test the limits of what is possible in this regard. Raisi will be no more of a free agent on foreign policy than Rouhani was. Ali Khamenei calls the shots--even if he wants to have Raisi be his successor, a reality that will preclude Raisi raising anything the Supreme Leader does not want to hear." “The clerical regime is moving closer to a nuclear threshold state as it strings along American negotiators,” he added. “It may decide to return to the nuclear deal but only after it has squeezed every last concession out of Washington and firmly put itself on a pathway to nuclear weapons as JCPOA restrictions expire.”

