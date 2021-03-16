The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

This year's March of the Living to commemorate Holocaust, COVID victims

Among the notable medical experts who will participate in the event is Israel's Coronavirus Commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash, currently leading Israel's national campaign against COVID-19.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
MARCH 16, 2021 22:30
President Reuven Rivlin. (photo credit: PRESIDENT'S OFFFICE SPOKESPERSON)
President Reuven Rivlin.
(photo credit: PRESIDENT'S OFFFICE SPOKESPERSON)
Participants of the International March of the Living's symbolic march in Poland, held in memory of the victims of the Holocaust, will be able to join the event from their homes, thousands of miles away.
"The fact that this is the second year that we will not march in the March of the Living on Holocaust Remembrance Day at the site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camps is difficult," said March of the Living World chair, Dr. Shmuel Rosenman.
But the coronavirus pandemic has had some unexpected positive outcomes, especially when it comes to making certain events more accessible to people who would usually not be able to join them.
The virtual event will be led by President Reuven Rivlin, Holocaust survivors, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, Jewish Agency chair Isaac Herzog, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael (KKL) chair Avraham Duvdevani and Israel's former chief rabbi Israel Meir Lau.
Using innovative 3D filming technology, the participants were filmed so it appears they are actually marching along the traditional marching route - a 3.2-kilometer path from Auschwitz to Birkenau.
As a tribute to health officials who risked their lives to help those in need during the Holocaust, as well as to those currently risking their lives to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other notable medical organizations will join the virtual event to show their respect.
Among the notable medical experts who will participate in the event is Israel's Coronavirus Commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash, currently leading Israel's national campaign against COVID-19, and a second generation to doctors who survived the Holocaust.
“We all have a duty to pass on the memory of the Holocaust to future generations, not to forget, not to let it be forgotten," Rivlin said, noting the unusual circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic and the responsibility we have to keep the memory alive even when "we are prevented from stepping on the accursed earth, saturated with the blood of six million of our
people...we have vowed never to forget or let go."  
Jewish Agency chair Herzog stressed the educational value that the march provides for future generations.
“The ‘March of the Living’ connects between those who learned about the Holocaust firsthand and those who did not; between the generation of survivors that is disappearing, and the younger generation that grew up around the world not knowing firsthand the story of the Holocaust and the struggle of the Jewish people as well as the predatory powers of racism and antisemitism,” Herzog said.
The Virtual March will air on Thursday April 8, at 8 a.m. EST/ 2 p.m. Europe/ 3 p.m. Israel/ and will be followed immediately by an online memorial ceremony with the first torch of remembrance lit by Rivlin.
International March of the Living is the largest annual international Holocaust education program which, until the coronavirus outbreak in 2020, has taken place in Poland and Israel without interruption, since its establishment in 1988. Some 300,000 participants, including students from across the globe, have taken place in the march since.


Tags Holocaust Reuven Rivlin Nachman Ash
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Why is the rabbinate making words non-kosher?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Biden must abandon negotiating with Iran, UNHRC, UNRWA - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Robert Wexler

Abraham Accords: Getting a win-win for Israelis and Palestinians

 By ROBERT WEXLER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Salem Alketbi

Turkey and Iran's power struggle in Iraq - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
3

Netanyahu trip to UAE canceled amid Jordan imbroglio

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as the government approves the peace deal between Israel and the UAE, October 12, 2020
4

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
5

Netanyahu warns of African migrants converting after historic court ruling

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they pose in the Rose Garden at the White House this week

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by