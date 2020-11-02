The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Thousands homeless as search continues for Turkish quake survivors

Residents of hard-hit city on southwestern coast express concern over building safety.

By KRISTINA JOVANOVSKI / THE MEDIA LINE  
NOVEMBER 2, 2020 05:13
Rescue workers in Izmir, Turkey, are shown on Saturday removing a person who was trapped and injured in Friday’s earthquake. (photo credit: COURTESY CHP)
Rescue workers in Izmir, Turkey, are shown on Saturday removing a person who was trapped and injured in Friday’s earthquake.
(photo credit: COURTESY CHP)
Thousands of people are believed to be homeless in Turkey’s third largest city, Izmir, after an earthquake slammed the country’s southwestern coast, killing at least 49.
The homeless include those whose buildings were destroyed or damaged, as well as others too afraid to sleep at home, said Sener Akdemir, the vice president of the Izmir branch of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), to which the city’s mayor belongs.
“They are searching [for] the people under the buildings and making tents for the people who are homeless now because they are afraid,” Akdemir told The Media Line.
“A lot of buildings are [damaged], so [that means] maybe 2,000 people, 3,000 people, maybe more,” he said.
Some of those buildings were cracked, while others were left leaning. The government is providing food for these people, he added.
Friday’s temblor also left at least two people dead in Greece. The overall could climb because many are missing.
Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted on Sunday that a 70-year-old man had been dug out of the wreckage.
At least 20 buildings were reported to have been destroyed. A small tsunami triggered by the earthquake flooded the streets of Izmir, and footage showed waves dragging boats into the Aegean Sea.
The government said the quake measured 6.6 on the Richter Scale, while Istanbul’s Kandilli Institute, which specializes in geological matters, said it was 6.9. The US Geological Survey said the magnitude was 7.0.
Izmir Mayor Tunç Soyer said on Saturday that 180 people were trapped under collapsed buildings. More than 900 were injured, including more than 240 who were hospitalized, according to the national government.
Social media users have been posting photos of the missing and pleading for help in finding them.
On Saturday, Erdogan thanked countries that offered support, including Israel and Greece, which are among the nations having strained relations with Ankara.
Burak Tatari, a journalist who was in Cesme, 50 miles from Izmir, said he was working at his desk when the quake struck.
"When it began to shake, I couldn’t even move. Our dog [was] scared and ran to me. Objects fell. Some glasses broke,” he wrote in an email to The Media Line. 
Tatari, who saw damage to his walls, called his grandparents in Izmir.
“My grandfather told me that this was the greatest earthquake he had ever witnessed and he prayed [to] Allah because he felt that they were about to die,” Tatari said.
Yusuf Gurkan, 19, says he is too frightened to return to Izmir. While his family lives there, he was in Istanbul, where he studies industrial engineering.
“Everyone is fine, but everyone was so scared,” Gurkan told The Media Line.
A member of the Jewish community, he said most of the buildings were intact but damaged in the two Izmir districts where most Turkish Jews live. 
“In our area they are cracked; even in our home they are cracked,” he said.
Gurkan says the Jewish community normally offers help in such crises. He was told that people didn’t have time to organize relief efforts yet would offer donations.
He said this earthquake was much bigger than the one he experienced in the city a couple of years ago.
“It wasn’t this big, and none of the people were this afraid,” he said of the previous quake.
“If it can happen in Izmir, it can happen in Istanbul, too,” he stated. “I think that Izmir is actually safer than Istanbul because of the structure of the buildings.”
Fault lines run through Turkey, making it prone to earthquakes. In January, a temblor killed 41 people in the eastern part of the country. An earthquake west of Istanbul in 1999 killed more than 17,000.
Scientists are expecting a quake of a magnitude seven or more to happen within 20 years in Istanbul.
Critics say Erdogan's fast-paced, widespread development of Istanbul, as well as poor urban planning, has endangered people and taken away open space where they might go to safety in an earthquake.
It is feared that the damage would be much greater if a quake struck Istanbul, the country’s largest city.
Akdemir says it will be difficult to rebuild because the economy is weak. The high unemployment rate means lower tax revenues for the government. 
“It’s hard to find money for the local government to [fix] the buildings. We have to [rebuild] so many buildings now,” he said. “We have COVID-19, and now the earthquake, so it’s not easy to protect people,” he said.
The government has introduced updated codes for buildings to withstand earthquakes. Officials say new construction will ensure that more buildings meet these codes.
In early October, the interior minister said the government had made plans to respond to quakes and help prevent damage.
“All studies, strategies and solutions concerning disasters lead to the same point, which is the construction of safe buildings. If we fail to build safe buildings, disaster management strategies and response activities will not be enough to eliminate the harm of earthquakes," Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said.
Turkey's justice minister reportedly said there would be legal repercussions if experts found neglect in collapsed buildings. On Saturday, the government said it spent nearly $360,000 on relief efforts.
Read more articles from The Media Line.


Tags Turkey earthquake homeless
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo French Dilemma By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL
Tourism in Abu Dhabi: A new Middle East By UDI SHAHAM
Eli Kavon Should Jews celebrate Balfour Day? By ELI KAVON
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus, election fever, and Matti Caspi’s exit stage left – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.
3 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack in Nice, France
Reported knife attack in French city of Nice.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by