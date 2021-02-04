The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Tokyo Olympics chief retracts sexist comments, refuses to resign

Mori, 83, apologized at a hastily called news conference, but when pressed on whether he really thought women talked too much, he said: "I don't listen to women that much lately so I don't know."

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 4, 2021 11:00
Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori takes off his protective face mask as he attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, February 4, 2021 (photo credit: KIM KYUNG-HOON/FILE PHOTO/ REUTERS)
Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori takes off his protective face mask as he attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, February 4, 2021
(photo credit: KIM KYUNG-HOON/FILE PHOTO/ REUTERS)
Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori apologized on Thursday for sexist comments about women talking too much, but said he would not resign, as his remarks sparked a storm of criticism on social media and risked tainting public opinion of the Games.
Mori, 83, apologized at a hastily called news conference, but when pressed on whether he really thought women talked too much, he said: "I don't listen to women that much lately so I don't know."
The hashtag "Mori, please resign" was trending on Twitter in Japan on Thursday morning and some users on the platform were calling on sponsors to pressure the Tokyo organizing committee into dropping Mori from the top post.
Mori, whose term as prime minister was marked by a string of gaffes and blunders, made the comments at a Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) board of trustees meeting this week.
"If we increase the number of female board members, we have to make sure their speaking time is restricted somewhat, they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying," said Mori, according to local media.
"We have about seven women at the organizing committee but everyone understands their place."
The JOC decided in 2019 to aim for more than 40 percent female members on the board, but there are just five women among its 24 members.
Mori acknowledged that his comments were "inappropriate" and against the Olympic spirit.
"I feel deep remorse and I would like to retract my remarks," he told reporters.
Asked about Mori's remarks in parliament, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said his comments should not have been made.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics board would have to decide on any resignation by Mori, Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto said on Thursday.
Japan persistently trails its peers in promoting gender equality, ranking 121 out of 153 nations surveyed in the 2020 global gender gap report of the World Economic Forum.
ERODE PUBLIC TRUST IN OLYMPICS
Mori is becoming Tokyo's latest liability in hosting the Olympics, critics say, complicating an event that has already been delayed once due to the global pandemic.
"It's easy to see that his apology is a begrudging one that he had no choice but to make because he was under fire for his comments," said public relations consultant Keiko Ishikawa after viewing Mori's briefing. "I think everyone can see that his remorse isn't apparent. It didn't really look like an apology at all."
Yoko Shida, a professor of constitutional law at Musashino Art University, said Mori's comments ran counter to the ethos of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and was unlikely to assuage public concerns about the Games.
"This would normally warrant a resignation," Shida said.
Nearly 80 percent of the Japanese public are opposed to holding the Summer Games as scheduled this year due to concerns about the coronavirus, recent polls show.
Former judo champion Kaori Yamaguchi, who attended the JOC meeting with Mori, said the Olympic chief's comments could further erode trust in the Tokyo Games.
"Given his position, it was quite unfortunate - and the fact that it was sent out to the world, it wasn't just an individual point of view but suggested to the world that Japanese may still think this way," she said ahead of Mori's briefing on Thursday.
Ordinary Japanese said they were taken aback and disappointed by Mori's remarks.
"At the end of the day, you can see from those comments that it's a man's world," Kyoko Kayashima, a 68-year old woman said on Thursday. "I just thought it was disappointing."
Renho, a prominent opposition lawmaker, called Mori's remarks "shameful."
"His comments run counter to the spirit of Olympics that denounces discrimination and calls for friendship, solidarity and fairness," she said in a tweet.
Nearing the end of the briefing, Mori cut off questions as reporters grilled him repeatedly over his comments.
Asked whether he still considered himself qualified to run the Tokyo Olympics committee, Mori replied: "What do you think?"


Tags olympics sexism Tokyo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Coronavirus: Mass gatherings are dangerous, unconscionable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Abraham Accords the turning point for Arabic Holocaust education - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Amid political riots, we need to learn from other points of view - opinion

 By GIL TROY
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Immigrants must have representatives in the Knesset - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
DAOUD KUTTAB

Biden administration: Where do BDS and B'Tselem fit in?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

How automation will soon impact us all

ROBOTS DANCE in a Boston Dynamics robotics company video posted on December 29.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by