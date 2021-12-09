The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Travis Scott says he was unaware of issues that led to Astroworld concert crush

But he said he felt a responsibility to find out what happened and take steps to ensure it never happened again.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 9, 2021 20:47
An ambulance is seen in the crowd during the Astroworld music festiwal in Houston, Texas, U.S., November 5, 2021 in this still image obtained from a social media video on November 6, 2021. (photo credit: COURTESY OF TWITTER @ONACASELLA /VIA REUTERS)
An ambulance is seen in the crowd during the Astroworld music festiwal in Houston, Texas, U.S., November 5, 2021 in this still image obtained from a social media video on November 6, 2021.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF TWITTER @ONACASELLA /VIA REUTERS)
Rapper Travis Scott has said he was not aware of any problems at his Astroworld concert last month that would have caused him to stop the show and denied that the high energy culture he encourages contributed to the crush that killed 10 people.
In his first interview about the crowd surge that injured scores of fans at his Houston concert on November 5, Scott said he did not know people had been killed or injured until after he left the stage.
But he said he felt a responsibility to find out what happened and take steps to ensure it never happened again.
"I didn't know the exact details until minutes before the press conference (after his performance)," Scott told radio host Charlamagne tha God in an interview that aired on his YouTube channel on Thursday.
Scott had stopped the show twice, once to call on security to help a fan who had passed out, but said the noise on stage and the pyrotechnics made it difficult for him to get a wider grasp of what was happening.
Travis Scott accepts the Best Hip-Hop award for ''Franchise.'' (credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI) Travis Scott accepts the Best Hip-Hop award for ''Franchise.'' (credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)
"You want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need. Anytime I could see anything like that, I did. I stopped it a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK. And I really just go off the fans' energy as a collective, call and response. I just didn't hear that," he said.
"You can only help what you can see and whatever you're told, whenever they tell you to stop, you stop," he said.
Attorneys representing more than 200 people who were injured in the crowd of 50,000 have filed more than 90 lawsuits against Scott and concert promoters Live Nation Entertainment Inc .
Scott's attorneys have filed documents denying legal liability for the deaths and injuries.
"Fans come to the show to have a good experience, and I have a responsibility to figure out what happened here. I have a responsibility to figure out the solution," Scott said in the interview
Scott, 30, encouraged fans to "rage" and make the "earth quake" but said his aim was for fans to have fun.
"This night was just like a regular show... people didn't show up there just to be harmful. People just showed up to have a good time and then something unfortunate happened," he said.


Tags music rapper Concert
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Let Israel's Air Force One take flight - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog

'Think good': We must end 'keyboard violence' of online hate - opinion

 By ISAAC HERZOG
Gershon Baskin

Killing Damascus Gate stabber highlights deteriorating Israeli morals - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Bob Dole: A Republican who would never make it in today's GOP - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Nadav Tamir

The danger of Israeli panic over Iran - analysis

 By NADAV TAMIR
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Omicron appears more contagious, less dangerous than other variants

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by