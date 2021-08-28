The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Trump claims Kabul explosion wouldn't have happened if he were president

'This tragedy should never have taken place, it should never have happened, and it would not have happened if I was your president,' Trump remarked.

By GADI ZAIG  
AUGUST 28, 2021 01:49
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, US February 28, 2021.
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, US February 28, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/OCTAVIO JONES)
The explosion at the Kabul airport -  which killed at least 72 Afghans and 13 US service members - would never have occurred if he were president, Former US President Donald Trump said in a statement that was sent to Fox News and later posted on social media on Friday. 
In his speech, he started by giving his condolences to the families and friends of the terror attack victims. 
"These noble American warriors laid down their lives in the line of duty. They sacrificed themselves for the country they loved. Racing against time to rescue their fellow citizens from harm's way."
Shortly after these remarks, the former president made the political statement claiming that the terror attack would not have happened had he won the 2020 presidential election against Joe Biden. 
"This tragedy should never have taken place, it should never have happened, and it would not have happened if I was your president," Trump remarked. 
A horde of people run towards the Kabul Airport Terminal, after Taliban insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul, August 16, 2021, in this still image taken from video obtained from social media (credit: Jawad Sukhanyar) A horde of people run towards the Kabul Airport Terminal, after Taliban insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul, August 16, 2021, in this still image taken from video obtained from social media (credit: Jawad Sukhanyar)
The ISIS terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.  
The current US president, Joe Biden, stated in response to the ISIS terror attack that "we will hunt you down and make you pay."
Furthermore, it was reported on Friday that warnings of a possible ISIS terror attack were issued by Israeli military officials days before the tragedy that took place in Kabul, upon the release of thousands of Islamic State fighters from prisons in Afghanistan by the Taliban.  
Simcha Pasko, Anna Ahronheim, and Reuters contributed to this report.  


