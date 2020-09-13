US President Donald Trump has received a second nomination for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for helping secure a deal to normalize economic relations between Serbia and Kosovo, Fox News reported on Saturday night.The deal included Kosovo's recognition of Israel, and Serbia's agreement to move its embassy to Jerusalem. Magnus Jacobsson, a member of the Swedish Parliament, submitted the nominations. He announced on Friday that he was nominating the Trump administration along with Serbia and Kosovo “for their joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House,” adding that "trade and communications are important building blocks for peace.”This second nomination occurred only three days after he was nominated for his major role in reaching the peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, and he may be expecting a third after announcing another breakthrough in the Middle East peace process, with Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain establishing diplomatic ties. The winner of the Peace Prize for 2021 as selected by a panel of five members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which is appointed by the parliament of Norway, will not be announced until October 2022. Last year, Trump said he deserved to be awarded the Peace Prize for his work on North Korea and Syria, but he said he probably would never get the honor.The Nobel Peace Prize is one of six Nobel Prize categories, alongside physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature and economics.The prize is awarded on December 10 every year, and the winner is announced on October 9. Thousands of people are eligible to nominate candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize, including members of parliaments and governments, university professors and past laureates.
Tamar Beeri contributed to this article.
