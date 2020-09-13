The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Trump nominated for a second Nobel Peace Prize following Serbia-Kosovo deal

This second nomination occurred three days only after he was nominated for his major role in the normalization agreement between Israel and the UAE.

By SARAH CHEMLA  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 03:52
U.S. President Donald Trump pauses as he addresses his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 20, 2020. (photo credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump pauses as he addresses his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 20, 2020.
(photo credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump has received a second nomination for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for helping secure a deal to normalize economic relations between Serbia and Kosovo, Fox News reported on Saturday night.
The deal included Kosovo's recognition of Israel, and Serbia's agreement to move its embassy to Jerusalem.
Magnus Jacobsson, a member of the Swedish Parliament, submitted the nominations.
He announced on Friday that he was nominating the Trump administration along with Serbia and Kosovo “for their joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House,” adding that "trade and communications are important building blocks for peace.”
This second nomination occurred only three days after he was nominated for his major role in reaching the peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, and he may be expecting a third after announcing another breakthrough in the Middle East peace process, with Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain establishing diplomatic ties.  
The winner of the Peace Prize for 2021 as selected by a panel of five members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which is appointed by the parliament of Norway, will not be announced until October 2022.
Last year, Trump said he deserved to be awarded the Peace Prize for his work on North Korea and Syria, but he said he probably would never get the honor.
The Nobel Peace Prize is one of six Nobel Prize categories, alongside physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature and economics.
The prize is awarded on December 10 every year, and the winner is announced on October 9. Thousands of people are eligible to nominate candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize, including members of parliaments and governments, university professors and past laureates.

Tamar Beeri contributed to this article.


Tags nobel prize serbia kosovo UAE Donald Trump UAE-Israel deal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu needs to shorten his trip to the US By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Netanyahu-Gantz government is a failure, pure and simple – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Identity crises, culture clashes and being canceled By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu opposing UAE-US arms deal normalizes lying By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination is futile – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Medical cannabis initiative to try a new growing method
One example of the new method
4 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
5 Sermon suggests Saudi Arabia near normalizing ties with Israel
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by