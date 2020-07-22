Trump on arrest of Epstein aide Ghislaine Maxwell: 'I wish her well'

Trump, speaking at his first coronavirus briefing in weeks, was asked if he thinks Maxwell will "turn in powerful men" following her arrest, given that she was the longtime associate of Epstein and was his alleged co-conspirator.

"I don't know, I haven't really been following it too much," Trump said of the case.

Maxwell was arrested early this month in New Hampshire, where authorities said she had been hiding at a sprawling property she bought while shielding her identity.

"I just wish her well, frankly," Trump said. "I've met her numerous times over the years — especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach — but I wish her well, whatever it is."

Maxwell , 58, has denied charges she lured underage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse and has pleaded not guilty. A US District Court judge in Manhattan denied bail at her hearing last week, saying the wealthy socialite posed a flight risk.

Maxwell