Trump refused to call off rioters as Republican leader pleaded - CNN

In an "expletive-laden call" between former US president Donald Trump and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy made during the attempted insurrection on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, Trump allegedly told McCarthy that the rioters care more about the election results than McCarthy did, CNN reported on Friday night.According to the report, several members of congress who are familiar with the call sdescribed it as a "shouting match" and said that it showed that Trump had no intention of calling off the rioters, despite their requests from him to do so. "Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are," Trump reportedly said as rioters were attacking the capitol, according to lawmakers who were briefed on the call afterwards by McCarthy.CNN reported that according to a Republican lawmaker familiar with the call, an apparently "furious" McCarthy told the President that rioters were breaking into his office through the windows, and asked Trump, "Who the f--k do you think you are talking to?"Donald Trump told the rioters to go home in peace in a tweet, which came several hours later, adding "we love you" and saying that they were "very special."
The call was first mentioned earlier this week in a town hall by Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Republican from Washington state and was reportedly confirmed to CNN by Herrera Beutler and other Republicans which had been briefed on the conversation."He is not a blameless observer, he was rooting for them," a Republican member of Congress reportedly told CNN, adding that "On January 13, Kevin McCarthy said on the floor of the House that the President bears responsibility and he does."