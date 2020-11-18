Trump says he reversed call to cancel Arlington Cemetery wreath laying

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he "reversed the ridiculous decision to cancel Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery," saying that the event "will now go on."
Wreaths Across America is a non-profit that works to honor US veterans. One of their projects includes placing wreaths on the graves at the national cemetery every December. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Army, charged with running the cemetery, had canceled the yearly tradition saying on Monday that they were unable to “implement sufficient controls to mitigate the risks associated with hosting an event of this size under current and forecasted infection and transmission rates, while still conducting a respectful and honorable public event,” according to The Washington Times. On Tuesday, army officials issued a statement saying that the “Secretary of the Army has directed Arlington National Cemetery to safely host [the event].”“We appreciate the families and visitors who take time to honor and remember those who are laid to rest at our nation’s most hallowed ground,” the statement went on to say."
I have reversed the ridiculous decision to cancel Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery. It will now go on!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2020
