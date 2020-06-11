Trump refers to Secret Security as 'S.S.' on Twitter

Social media was abuzz Thursday after US President Donald Trump referred to the US Secret Service as the "S.S." in a tweet.



Many people associate the initials S.S. with the Schutzstaffel, Adolf Hitler's agency of surveillance and terror in Nazi Germany. The tweet referred to controversial security measures taken by defense forces in last week's race riots in Washington, DC.

Our great National Guard Troops who took care of the area around the White House could hardly believe how easy it was. “A walk in the park”, one said. The protesters, agitators, anarchists (ANTIFA), and others, were handled VERY easily by the Guard, D.C. Police, & S.S. GREAT JOB! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

