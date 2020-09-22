Trump: 'We intend to deliver more peace agreements shortly'

The US President, Donald Trump, addressed the UN General Assembly on Tuesday and voiced optimism that more peace agreements in the Middle East are possible. As the General Debate is taking place mostly virtually this year due to COVID-19, The President delivered his speech from the White House.The first part of Trump’s speech was mostly focused on the pandemic, and he sharply criticized China for its response to the virus. “We must hold accountable the nation which unleashed this plague onto the world - China. In the earliest days of the virus, China locked down travel domestically while allowing flights to leave China,” Trump said. “We are mass producing [a vaccine] in advance so they can be delivered immediately upon arrival, we will distribute a vaccine,” he continued. “We will defeat the virus.”The President addressed the recent agreements that the White House brokered, such as the economic agreement between Serbia and Kosovo, and the historic Abraham Accords between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain. Trump said that there are “many other Middle Eastern countries to come.”“They are coming fast, and they know it's great for them, and it's great for the world,” he continued. “These groundbreaking peace deals are the dawn of the new middle East... we intend to deliver more peace agreements shortly, and I have never been more optimistic for the future of the region. There is no blood in the sand. Those days are hopefully over.”He also noted that the US is working to end the war in Afghanistan. “We are bringing our troops home,” Trump added. “America is fulfilling our destiny as a peacemaker, but it is peace through strength.”In a brief remark about Iran, the President mentioned that the US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal “and imposed crippling sanctions on the world's leading state sponsor of terror.”