The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Trump willing to work with China on COVID-19 vaccine for US

US President Donald Trump willing to work with China or other countries to bring a successful coronavirus vaccine to the US, despite rising tensions between Beijing and Washington

By REUTERS  
JULY 22, 2020 01:58
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration (photo credit: REUTERS/ DADO RUVIC)
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
(photo credit: REUTERS/ DADO RUVIC)
"We're willing to work with anybody that is going to get us a good result," Trump said, when asked if the administration would collaborate with China on a vaccine for Americans, whether China is first to develop one or not. ​
The remarks came a day after researchers said a vaccine against the coronavirus developed by China's CanSino Biologics Inc and China's military research unit appeared to be safe and induced immune responses in most subjects in a closely-watched mid-stage study.
The CanSino candidate is one of a handful of vaccines that have shown some promise in early human testing. Others gearing up for such trials include vaccines from U.S.-based Moderna Inc and Germany's BioNTech SE, in partnership with American drugmaker Pfizer Inc.
Data from a combined early/midstage trial of a vaccine candidate being developed by researchers at the University of Oxford and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca was also released on Monday.
Trump has long blamed China for mishandling the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and charged across the United States, killing more than 140,000 Americans and raising the stakes for a quick and viable vaccine.
"I think we're going to have some very good results. We're already in testing. Nobody thought that would be possible," he said. "I think you're going to see something over the next fairly short period of time - maybe very short period of time - having to do with therapeutics and vaccines that are very good," he said.


Tags United States China Coronavirus vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What does America's upcoming election mean for the Middle East? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu teaches Israel a lesson on Keynesian economics - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Op-Ed logo Applying Israeli sovereignty: It’s now or never - opinion By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Asher Fredman BDS can be defeated on the political battleground - opinion By ASHER FREDMAN
Shimon Samuels Toulouse's two faces By SHIMON SAMUELS

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
3 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
4 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
5 Lockdown looms as cabinet advances closure on beaches, camps, restaurants
Israelis enjoy the beach in Tel Aviv, July 15, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by