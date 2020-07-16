Trumps tweet support for Goya Foods amid boycott campaign

Early on Wednesday, the Republican president tweeted, without citing evidence, that “Goya Foods is doing GREAT. The Radical Left smear machine backfired, people are buying like crazy!” on his personal feed, which has 83.4 million followers, and the official presidential and White House feeds, with more than 50 million followers combined.

That followed Ivanka’s late Tuesday post on Twitter of the company’s slogan, “If it’s Goya, it has to be good,” in both Spanish and English.



Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. If it’s Goya, it has to be good.Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z July 15, 2020 Ivanka’s tweet, in which she is seen holding a can of Goya’s black beans, garnered over 35,000 retweets and 62,000 likes in a little over 4 hours.

However, her comments could violate government ethics rules that prohibit the use of public office to endorse products or advance personal business gains.

The U.S. Office of Government Ethics did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

The hashtags #Goyaway and #BoycottGoya trended on Twitter after Robert Unanue, chief executive of the New Jersey-based company, appeared with Trump at the White House last week for the creation of an advisory panel on spurring Hispanic prosperity.

“We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder, and that’s what my grandfather did,” said Unanue, the third generation of his family to run the business.

The comment alienated many Goya consumers, who consider Trump racist against Hispanic people because of his immigration policies, his calling Mexicans “rapists” during his 2016 presidential campaign, and his reportedly calling El Salvador a “shithole country” at a 2018 White House meeting.