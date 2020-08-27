Tucker Carlson, Ann Coulter under fire for supporting Kenosha shooter

Conservative political commentators Tucker Carlson and Ann Coulter have sparked backlash following comments made Wednesday in response to the shooting of three protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, by a 17-year-old boy.The shooter, identified as Kyle Rittenhuose, is currently facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide after he killed two protesters and wounded a third Tuesday night during a series of protests sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, CNN reported. The shooting was caught on video and went viral. Speaking on Fox News, Carlson suggested that Rittenhouse's actions were an attempt to "maintain order" in a city in chaos, because "the authorities in charge of the city abandoned it" and "refused to enforce the law," and would rather "[stand] back and watch the city burn."He then argued, "so are we really surprised that looting and arson accelerated to murder?"
Right-wing commentator Coulter took to social media to voice her support of Rittenhouse, remarking in a tweet "I want him as my president," though this tweet has since been deleted.In addition to the two commentators, former San Francisco Giants player Aubrey Huff tweeted that Kyle Rittenhouse "is a national treasure," though the tweet has also since been deleted.
Following these comments, all three found their names trending on social media, accompanied by a wave of backlash. Many over Twitter began calling for Fox News to fire Carlso, using the hashtag #FireTuckerCarlson. Actor John Cusack even suggested boycotting his show's sponsors, calling out Disney, Hulu and Amazon among others.
Some voices came to their defense, however. Notably, President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted that the media is "willfully twisting Tucker Carlson's words to smear him.""He never endorsed 'vigilante justice,'” Trump Jr. tweeted."He just pointed out that when 'leaders' cede control of our streets to the mob, it leads to heartbreaking consequences/tragedies like looting, anarchy & death."
Kenosha devolved into anarchy because the authorities abandoned the people. Those in charge, from the governor on down, refused to enforce the law. They’ve stood back and watched Kenosha burn. Are we really surprised that looting and arson accelerated to murder? pic.twitter.com/oul2KUiDi3— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 27, 2020
Hey @Twitter "We also prohibit the glorification of violence. Glorifying violent acts could inspire others to take part in similar acts of violence." It would seem based on your policy Aubrey Huff is deserving of a time-out, don't you think? pic.twitter.com/cIHbeWpDr6— Matt Supplee (@MattSupplee) August 27, 2020
“@DesignationSix: Tucker Carlson Justifies Kyle Rittenhouse's murders. We need to boycott cable until they ban Fox News. We can also boycott their sponsors@Disney— John Cusack (@johncusack) August 27, 2020
You ok with this Disney @hulu
You ok with this ? @TivityHealth@SandalsResorts@amazon
You ok with this ?
The leftwing media is willfully twisting Tucker Carlson’s words to smear him. He never endorsed “vigilante justice.” He just pointed out that when “leaders” cede control of our streets to the mob, it leads to heartbreaking consequences/tragedies like looting, anarchy & death. https://t.co/AwHR0semsi— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 27, 2020