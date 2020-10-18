Turkey condemns Canada following decision to cease export of drones

Turkey condemned Canada's decision to cease exporting drones to the country, Fars News reported.This was announced on October 5, following a report that detailed videos showing imaging and targeting systems produced by a subsidiary of Canadian firm L3Harris Technologies, among others, which were used in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly condemned Canada's decision to stop the export of drone technologies, saying that doing so goes against the spirit of the NATO alliance they are both part of. Armenia and Azerbaijan said they had agreed on Saturday to a new humanitarian ceasefire from midnight (2000 GMT) in fighting over Azerbaijan's ethnic Armenian-controlled enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.Both sides had accused each other earlier of fresh attacks in violation of a week-old Russian-brokered truce that had failed to halt the worst fighting in the South Caucasus since the 1990s.Reuters contributed to this report.