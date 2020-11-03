The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Turkey praises 2 Turkish 'heroes' who helped victims in Vienna attack

"If the same thing were to happen again today, I would do the exact same thing without a second thought. Because we live in Austria, we stand with Austria."

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 3, 2020 16:44
Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a news conference in Goslar, Germany. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a news conference in Goslar, Germany.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Two men of Turkish descent said they helped save a police officer and two women during the deadly gun attack in Vienna, actions the Turkish government on Tuesday described as heroic.
"He was lying on the ground and we ran over in zig-zag fashion," Mikail Ozen, a personal trainer and mixed martial arts fighter, told journalists, pointing to the place he and his friend Recep Tayyip Gultekin said the police officer had lain.
He said two other police officers, who threw themselves onto the injured officer to protect him, urged them to stay back for their own safety during what Austria's government described as an Islamist terrorist attack in which four people were killed.
But he said they walked over and helped carry the injured officer to an ambulance.
"They were shocked, and we were shocked ... The paramedics were standing over there ... We looked at each other and we just walked over. We did what was necessary," he said.
"I, as a Muslim of Turkish descent, want to say: I live in Austria, I was born in Austria, I went to school in Austria and learned my profession here in Austria," Ozen said. "If the same thing were to happen again today, I would do the exact same thing without a second thought. Because we live in Austria, we stand with Austria."
Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer at a news conference said: "It's important for me to mention that the injured police officer was brought to safety by two Austrians with an immigration background." He did not name them.
Vienna police were not immediately available for comment.
Earlier, Gultekin told Turkish state-owned Anadolu news agency that he and Ozen had been in Vienna city center when they heard gunshots, headed in the direction of the noise and saw a gunman shooting a passerby.
"After I carried the wounded woman to a nearby restaurant, the terrorist pointed his gun at me," Gultekin said, adding he threw himself to the ground and was lightly hurt in the leg.
"We got into my friend's car and went to the nearest police station to report the incident," he said.
Gultekin said they also helped an elderly woman move to a safe location.
The men's actions drew praise from Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, whose country's relations with Austria have been strained in recent years.
"Last night there were two heroes in #Vienna. Recep Tayyip and Mikail did what a true Turk and Muslim is expected to do! Thank you young men. WE ARE PROUD OF YOU!" he wrote on Twitter.
He later told a news conference he had spoken with his Austrian counterpart to convey Ankara's condolences and repeated his praise for the men, saying they had disregarded risks to their own lives to help victims.


Tags Turkey austria Terror Attack vienna
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Remain Strong By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader There is no right to not be offended By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reevaluating Trump’s legacy as a friend of Israel By JEFF BARAK
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
4 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.
5 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by