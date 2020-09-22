Turkey bashes UN, EU and Armenia in latest statements

Turkey’s war against the international community, its neighbors, Europe and basically every country it deals with heated up on Monday as the country’s leadership bashed the EU and UN after facing sanctions and criticism. Ankara has made almost all criticism at home illegal, prosecuting people for critiquing the country’s COVID-19 response, jailing journalists and charging comedians. This has led Ankara to believe its own increasingly militarist statements about its abilities. A UN human rights report has accused Turkish backed extremists of rape and looting in areas Turkey illegally occupies in Syria. In response Ankara says the “UN failed once again.” Turkey accused the UN of not doing enough to stop COVID-19. However, it was clear the critique was related to getting revenge on the UN for daring to critique Ankara. Then Turkey bashed the European Union. The EU has been trying to stand up to Turkish aggression in the Eastern Mediterranean. The EU has sanctioned a Turkish firm because Turkey has flooded Libya with weapons, violating an arms embargo. "It has no value in our sight to add our maritime company to the sanctions list in the context of Libya as a result of the EU Foreign Affairs Council's meeting," Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. As if picking a fight with the EU and UN wasn’t enough, Turkey is now trying to stoke a crisis with Armenia. Turkey pursues what is called a “crisis-of-the-month” strategy by the AK Party to distract from economic failures at home. Last month it was sending naval ships to the Eastern Mediterranean to threaten Greece. In the last several months it bombed Iraq and threatened Kurds in Syria. In March, it caused a crisis in Idlib and then a border crisis with Greece and then sent mercenaries to Libya in April and May where it caused another crisis. Now Turkey's Defense Ministry on Monday warned Armenia against playing with fire after an Azerbaijani soldier was killed in a clash. Turkey’s media, which is all pro-government, calls Azerbaijan soldiers “martyrs.” Turkey slammed "Armenia, which unlawfully occupied Upper Karabakh, now violated the cease-fire in Tovuz region and killed a heroic Azerbaijani soldier," the ministry said on Twitter. Anadolu media in Turkey said that Ankara “also wished Allah's mercy upon the martyred soldier and conveyed condolences to the brotherly country of Azerbaijan.” Turkey may be preparing a new crisis in the Caucuses. It has hinted that it could either target Israel or the Caucuses in recent months. Turkey’s president has vowed to “liberate” Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and has opposed the US peace deals with the UAE. However, Turkey’s regime has also taken an active role opposing US Presidential candidate Joe Biden, so it needs Trump’s administration and knows the White House is close to Israel. Turkey’s calculations are that it can bash France, Egypt, the UAE, Bahrain, Israel, the US, UN, EU and other countries, while bombing Syria and Iraq and sending mercenaries and arms to Libya, and that it will continue to achieve its goals because other countries don’t want conflict.
