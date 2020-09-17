Twitter designs new Emoji for Rosh Hashanah

Twitter has released a new Emoji of an apple dipped in honey, to celebrate the holiday of Rosh Hashanah. The Emoji corresponds with certain Hashtags and will appear when they are written, in both Hebrew and English. Those Hashtags are: #RoshHashanah, #RoshHashanah2020, #ShanahTovah, #ShanaTovah, #ShanaTova in English, and in Hebrew: #ראש_השנה, #ראש_השנה_2020, #ראש_השנה_5781, #שנה_טובה, #ראשהשנה, #חג_שמח, #חגשמח The Emoji was designed so one could differentiate between the honey and the apple even at a small size. To that end, the contrast between the red color of the apple and the gold of the honey was made prominent. This High Holy Day season is held under restrictions caused by the coronavirus crisis, in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus which has repeatedly broken the record for the number of new infections over the past few days, causing many people to celebrate Rosh Hashanah without their families.